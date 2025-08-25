Georges St-Pierre releases hot sauces: RUSH and K.O.

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has teamed up with Lord’s Hot Sauce Company to unveil an exciting new line of hot sauces: RUSH and K.O.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, the UFC Hall of Famer, has teamed with Michael Lord, a barrel maker

As a young boy, St-Pierre worked the fields of his native St-Isidore harvesting peppers, and then a natural opportunity arose when he met Lord to create an all-natural, real Canadian hot sauce.

The first sauce, “Rush” is a play on the former champion’s nickname. Made with their oak barrel fermented Jalapeño and Habanero mash and mixed with roasted bell pepper and onions, sesame oil, black garlic and lemon juice. Maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness and the rice vinegar a smooth and delicate overall balance.

For those who like a hotter sauce, there is K.O. which is not for the lightweight hot sauce user.

K.O. is a turbo charged heat bomb version of RUSH.

Made from oak barrel fermented Habanero and Carolina Reaper and mixed with roasted bell pepper and onions, black garlic, sesame oil, maple syrup and rice wine vinegar, K.O. is a uniquely flavorful sauce, if you can handle the heat.

The Carolina Reaper in the K.O. is a three-year ferment, bringing a very distinctive complexion to the flavor while keeping the lingering heat of the pepper.

