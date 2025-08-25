First ever PFL Africa semifinals set for Rwanda

RWANDA (August 25, 2025) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced four bouts for the historic first-ever PFL Africa Semifinals, taking place Saturday, October 18 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. This event marks the biggest MMA competition ever to take place in East Africa, underscoring Rwanda’s growing reputation as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment.

Rwanda has quickly established itself on the global sports map, hosting international spectacles such as the Basketball Africa League (BAL), major concerts, and high-profile competitions. By bringing the PFL Africa Semifinals to Kigali, the league is adding MMA to that list of milestone moments and cementing Rwanda’s place as a hub for sport and culture while making history with the nation’s first major MMA event.

For the first time, Africa’s elite fighters are on the road to Benin, where four champions will be crowned and claim the title of the very best in Africa and among the best in the world. After two groundbreaking events in Cape Town and Johannesburg, the inaugural PFL Africa Tournament now reaches its Semifinal stage, where Heavyweight, Welterweight, Featherweight, and Bantamweight finalists will be decided, with additional bouts to be announced shortly.

“This is a historic moment for PFL and for the sport across Africa,” said John Martin, PFL CEO. “We’re proud to bring the first-ever PFL Africa Semifinals to Kigali’s BK Arena and showcase the continent’s best on one of its premier stages.”

In the main event, Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme (7-1), who outworked Mohamed Camara in Johannesburg to secure his place in the Semifinals, now faces Burkina Faso’s Abdoul Razac Sankara (7-4), the flashy striker who delivered Joburg’s knockout of the night with a spectacular head kick over Shadrick Dju Yemba. Their meeting pits Ocheme’s steady composure and experience against Sankara’s explosive finishing power, with a place in the 145-pound Finals hanging in the balance.

The co-main event features South Africa’s Nkosi Ndebele (9-3), known as the “King of Many Nations,” who continues his march through the Bantamweight bracket after a commanding performance in Cape Town. Across the SmartCage will be undefeated Simbarashe “Simba” Hokonya (6-0), a dangerous contender from Zimbabwe who trains with Nicholas Hwende, the last man to hand Ndebele a loss. With national pride and personal redemption on the line in Kigali, the stage is set for a dramatic Semifinal showdown.

Welterweight action sees Angola’s Shido Boris Esperança (10-1), fresh off a viral 34-second submission win in Johannesburg, taking on Cameroon’s undefeated Octave “Bantu Warrior” Ayinda (7-0), who blasted through his previous opponent with a first-round TKO. Both fighters ignited social media with their dancing celebrations, but in Rwanda only one will be able to celebrate and advance to the Finals.

The Heavyweight bracket opens the main card, as Cameroon’s Maxwell Djantou Nana (7-1), who impressed the Cape Town crowd with his power, collides with South Africa’s undefeated Justin Clarke (3-0), who eliminated Nana’s countryman Jashell Ticha Awa in the First Round. With both men eager to establish themselves as the face of PFL Africa’s Heavyweight division, fans can expect a thunderous start to the night.

PFL Africa: Rwanda Main Card:

BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda

SuperSport (Africa – English) | Canal+ (Africa – French)

PFL App (U.S.)

Saturday, 18 October

Featherweight Semifinal Main Event: Patrick Ocheme (7-1) vs. Abdoul Razac Sankara (7-4)

Bantamweight Semifinal Co-Main Event: Nkosi Ndebele (9-3) vs. Simbarashe Hokonya (6-0)

Welterweight Semifinal Bout: Shido Boris Esperança (10-1) vs. Octave Ayinda (7-0)

Heavyweight Semifinal Bout: Maxwell Djantou Nana (7-1) vs. Justin Clarke (3-0)

