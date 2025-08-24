Raja Jackson, Rampage’s son, brutally attacks pro wrestler

Raja Jackson, a professional mixed martial artist and son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, brutally attacked a professional wrestler inside the ring on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old old Raja Jackson was taking part in a Knockx professional wrestling match streamed on Kick when the incident occurred.

Stuart Smith, known as ‘Syko Stu’, was lifted and slammed before Jackson mounted and delivered multiple unanswered punches. Smith and Jackson had a run-in backstage that nearly turned into a fight and according to Rampage, his son Raja was supposed to get his revenge inside the ring.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja,” Rampage said in message posted on social media. “I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong.

“Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

