GLORY 103 Results: Levi Rigters stops Ben Saddik

Phase two of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament kicked off in explosive fashion at GLORY 103 on Saturday night, August 23, as eight heavyweights booked their spots in the next round.

In the GLORY 103 main event, Levi Rigters (20-3, 10 KO) made a massive statement stopping Jamal Ben Saddik (38-11, 29 KO) with a perfectly placed spinning back kick to the liver, sending ‘The Goliath’ to the canvas in the third round and declaring his desire to win the entire Last Heavyweight Standing tournament.

Serbian striker Rade Opacic (22-7, 17 KO) finally got off to winning ways in GLORY by defeating the always dangerous Ionut Iancu (31-12, 13 KO) with some devastating low kicks.

Big Nabil Khachab (30-6-1, 4 KO) scored his most dominant and emphatic victory in the GLORY ring with a one-side demolition of the UK’s Nathan Cook (7-4, 6 KO), dropping him with some huge haymakers throughout the fight.

The Serbian sensation Milos Cvjeticanin (14-4, 9 KO) continued to entertain with another dazzling display en route to victory over man mountain Colin George (24-14, 22 KO).

Elsewhere in the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament, France’s Sofian Laidouni (40-5-1, 20 KO), Romania’s Alin Nechita (18-2, 7 KO), the clinical Asadulla Nasipov (12-2, 5 KO), and newcomer Mike Kena (9-1, 7 KO) all advanced to the next round.

After each of their respective fights, all participants drew a number at random to place themselves to decide their groups and opening opponents at GLORY 104 on October 11 at the RTM Stage. They will compete in two separate four-man one-night tournaments with the two winners advancing to the finals.

Group 1 at GLORY 104 | Oct 11, RTM Stage

Milos Cvjeticanin (14-4, 9 KO) vs. Alin Nechita (18-2, 7 KO)

Rade Opacic (22-7, 17 KO) vs. Mike Kena (9-1, 7 KO)

Group 2 at GLORY 104 | Oct 11, RTM Stage

Sofian Laidouni (40-5-1, 20 KO) vs. Nabil Khachab (30-6-1, 4 KO)

Levi Rigters (20-3, 10 KO) vs. Asadulla Nasipov (12-2, 5 KO),

GLORY world welterweight champion Chico Kwasi (45-5-2, 23 KO) made history for the most consecutive title defenses in GLORY welterweight history with another stellar performance against Mehdi Ait El Hadj (35-5-2, 8 KO) in the co-main event.

The always entertaining Mory Kromah (35-3-1, 21 KO) stopped a valiant Cristian Ristea (44-27, 13 KO) in the second round in what was another fight for the ages for the rising superstar. Kromah will be next in action in the Last Heavyweight Standing finals after qualifying earlier this year.

Lastly, top prospect Don Sno (7-2, 3 KO) continued his winning ways with a split decision victory over veteran Tayfun Ozcan (87-12-3, 28 KO)..

GLORY 103: Last Heavyweight Standing Results

Main Event

Last Heavyweight Standing

Levi Rigters (20-3, 10 KO) def. Jamal Ben Saddik (38-11, 29 KO) via KO (spinning back kick), round 3, 1:41.

Co-Main Event

GLORY World Welterweight Title

(C) Chico Kwasi (45-5-2, 23 KO) def. Mehdi Ait El Hadj (35-5-2, 8 KO) via unanimous decision (50-45 x 2, 49-46 x 3).

Heavyweight

Mory Kromah (35-3-1, 21 KO) def. Cristian Ristea (44-27, 13 KO) via TKO, round 2, 2:16.

Last Heavyweight Standing

Rade Opacic (22-7, 17 KO) def. Ionut Iancu (31-12, 13 KO) via TKO, round 3, 0:25.

Last Heavyweight Standing

Nabil Khachab (30-6-1, 4 KO) def. Nathan Cook (7-4, 6 KO) via unanimous decision (30-25 x 5).

Last Heavyweight Standing

Milos Cvjeticanin (14-4, 9 KO) def. Colin George (24-14, 22 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 5).

Welterweight

Don Sno (7-2, 3 KO) def. Tayfun Ozcan (87-12-3, 28 KO) via split decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28 X 2, 27-30).

GLORY Superfight Series

Last Heavyweight Standing

Sofian Laidouni (40-5-1, 20 KO) def. Cihad Kepenek (23-9, 16 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 5).

Last Heavyweight Standing

Alin Nechita (18-2, 7 KO) def. Naim Hebbar (8-3-1, 6 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 4, 29-28 x 1).

Last Heavyweight Standing

Asadulla Nasipov (12-2, 5 KO) def. Yuri Farcas (13-5-1, 6 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x 4).

Last Heavyweight Standing

Mike Kena (9-1, 7 KO) def. Errol Koning (47-16, 15 KO) via split decision (29-28 x 3, 28-29 x 2).

