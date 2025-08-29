Jack Della Maddalena defends title against Islam Makhachev in UFC 322 main event

UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena will defend his title against former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 322 main event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15 in New York City.

UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement on Thursday night along with a second superfight between UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and now former strawweight champion Zhang Weili, as the co-main event. Weili vacated the strawweight belt to move up in weight and challenge for the 125-pound title.

Della Maddalena defeated former champion Belal Muhammad, a friend of Makhachev, earlier this year.

