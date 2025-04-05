Invicta FC 61 results – Elisandra Ferreira retains title

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The most prestigious prize in the atomweight division was on the line when Invicta Fighting Championships returned to Shawnee, Okla., on Friday, April 4, for Invicta FC 61: Ferreira vs. Palacios from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort.

The event was headlined by the first title defense for Brazil’s Elisandra Ferreira, who outlasted Mexico’s Ana “Guerrera” Palacios after five hard-fought rounds.

Elsewhere on the card, the featherweight division showcased a strong future as Jamie Edenden, Jaeleen Robledo and Joy Pendell all earned impressive victories in their respective bouts, and former strawweight champion Emily Ducote earned another knockout victory.

Invicta FC 61 results:

Elisandra Ferreira defeated Ana Palacios by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 50-45) – for atomweight title

Jamie Edenden defeated Jackie Cataline by knockout (punch). Round 2, 1:53

Emily Ducote defeated Thaiane Souza by knockout (punches). Round 1, 2:29

Jaeleen Robledo defeated Riley Martinez by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:17

Taynara Silva defeated Claire Lopez by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:17

Joy Pendell defeated Marilia Morais by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 2:28

Zoe Nowicki defeated Kellie Marin by submission (Americana). Round 1, 1:42