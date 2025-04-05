Sun. Apr 6th, 2025
Elisandra Ferreira, Invicta FC 61

Invicta FC 61 results – Elisandra Ferreira retains title

By Report 1 day ago

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The most prestigious prize in the atomweight division was on the line when Invicta Fighting Championships returned to Shawnee, Okla., on Friday, April 4, for Invicta FC 61: Ferreira vs. Palacios from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort.

The event was headlined by the first title defense for Brazil’s Elisandra Ferreira, who outlasted Mexico’s Ana “Guerrera” Palacios after five hard-fought rounds.

Elsewhere on the card, the featherweight division showcased a strong future as Jamie Edenden, Jaeleen Robledo and Joy Pendell all earned impressive victories in their respective bouts, and former strawweight champion Emily Ducote earned another knockout victory.

Invicta FC 61 results:

Elisandra Ferreira defeated Ana Palacios by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 50-45) – for atomweight title
Jamie Edenden defeated Jackie Cataline by knockout (punch). Round 2, 1:53
Emily Ducote defeated Thaiane Souza by knockout (punches). Round 1, 2:29
Jaeleen Robledo defeated Riley Martinez by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:17
Taynara Silva defeated Claire Lopez by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:17
Joy Pendell defeated Marilia Morais by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 2:28
Zoe Nowicki defeated Kellie Marin by submission (Americana). Round 1, 1:42

author avatar
Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

AOW 41, Art of War Cage Fighting

AOW 41 results – Kennedy vs. Cameron

By Eric Kowal 16 hours ago
Jessica Borga, BKFC 72

Jessica Borga wins inaugural BKFC Women’s Featherweight World Title

By Eric Kowal 17 hours ago
UFC Vegas 105 Results, UFC Vegas 105

UFC Vegas 105 Results – Emmett vs. Murphy

By Eric Kowal 23 hours ago
Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia Scores First-Round Knockout Over Lyndon Knowles To Retain ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title

By Report 1 day ago
Austin Trout, BKFC 71

Champions retain in BKFC 71 main and co-main events

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
UFC Vegas 105

UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results – One fighter fails to hit scale

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago