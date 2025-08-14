PFL Charlotte weigh-in results – 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals

CHARLOTTE – (August 14) — Following today’s official PFL Charlotte weigh-ins, the Finals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament continue tomorrow evening at Bojangles Coliseum, with the Lightweights, Bantamweights, and Women’s Flyweights, making their walk to the SmartCage. Headlined by three Tournament Championship bouts, the event promises a thrilling night of elite MMA action for fans in Charlotte and around the world.

Lightweights headline the card as England’s Alfie Davis (19-5) stands across the SmartCage to face 2024 PFL Lightweight Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-4-2). The co-main event will see Women’s Flyweights go head-to-head as Jena Bishop (9-2) faces former Bellator Champion Liz Carmouche (24-8) for World Tournament gold. In the Bantamweight division, Brazil’s Marcirley Alves (14-4) takes on American Justin Wetzell (12-2). All finals are scheduled for five, five-minute rounds, with the winners crowned as PFL Tournament Champions and earning their share of over $20 million in prize money.

Also on the Main Card, fan-favorite Mads Burnell (20-7) faces American Robert Watley (15-3) in a Lightweight Showcase Bout.

The Main Card will air live in the U.S. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. The card can be seen live in Europe and Canada on DAZN. The early card will begin at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT and will air on ESPN+, as well as DAZN.

Full weigh-in results are below.

2025 PFL World Tournament Charlotte: Finals Main Card:

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (U.K.)

Friday, August 15 – 9:00 pm ET

Lightweight Tournament Final Main Event: Alfie Davis (154.2 lbs) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (154.8 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Tournament Final Co-Main Event: Jena Bishop (124.8 lbs) vs. Liz Carmouche (125 lbs)

Bantamweight Tournament Final: Marcirley Alves (134.8 lbs) vs. Justin Wetzell (134.8 lbs)

Lightweight Showcase Bout: Mads Burnell (154.8 lbs) vs. Robert Watley (156 lbs)

2025 PFL World Tournament Charlotte: Finals Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (U.K.)

Friday, August 15 – 6:30 pm ET

Women’s Flyweight Showcase Bout: Juliana Velasquez (125.6 lbs) vs. Ekaterina Shakalova (125.2 lbs)

Lightweight Showcase Bout: Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.2 lbs) vs. Adryan Grundy (155.4 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Showcase Bout: Sabrina De Sousa (125.8 lbs) vs. Saray Orosco (125.4 lbs)

Bantamweight Showcase Bout: Renat Khavalov (136 lbs) vs. Vilson Ndregjoni (135.8 lbs)

Welterweight Showcase Bout: Kendly St. Louis (169.2 lbs) vs. Chris Mixan (170.2 lbs)

Catchweight Showcase Bout: Damion Nelson (149 lbs)* vs. Isaiah Diggs (146 lbs)

*Damion Nelson missed weight. This bout will move forward at 150 lb catchweight and Nelson will forfeit 20% of his purse