SARMs for Athletes: What Combat Sports Athletes and Strength Training Enthusiasts Need to Know

For athletes, the hardest part of training isn’t always the work itself. It’s holding on to the progress you fight for week after week. Combat sports athletes know this better than most — trying to stay explosive while cutting weight feels like trying to balance on a wire. Strength athletes have their own version of the problem: lifting heavier without wrecking joints or burning out completely.

Conversations about SARMs for athletes keep coming up for these reasons. These selective androgen receptor modulators promise targeted bone and muscle support sans the heavy baggage of conventional steroids.

We would caveat by saying that details matter more than hype for athletes who rely on precision to advance in their careers. And like most promises, things don’t always play out as desired.

Why Some Athletes Use Them

Most fighters aren’t chasing size; they’re trying to stay lean, fast, and strong enough to survive back-to-back sparring, roadwork, and weight cuts. Losing muscle when calories drop can cost them not just strength but endurance in later rounds. Strength athletes have a different pressure — training blocks get longer, the lifts get heavier, and every extra week spent recovering instead of progressing feels like lost ground.

SARMs are appealing because they seem to offer three big advantages:

Holding muscle during weight cuts or calorie deficits.

Faster bounce-back between training days.

Strength gains without carrying extra water weight that slows movement.

None of that changes the fact that results still depend heavily on how well you train and recover. A fighter running on bad sleep and a lifter skipping deloads won’t get much out of any compound.

Picking the Right One (If You Do It at All)

Different SARMs have unique attributes. Fighters normally default to Ostarine (MK-2866) for mild muscle preservation during fight camp. Strength athletes might stick to RAD-140 (Testolone) during power phases due to its stronger anabolic punch. Ligandrol (LGD-4033) sits somewhere in between, but its tendency to push weight up fast makes it less practical for weight-class sports.

A short cycle during very specific phases — cutting for fighters, or off-season hypertrophy for lifters — is where SARMs make the most sense. Anything beyond that starts adding risk without much extra reward.

When SARMs Aren’t Worth It

There are times when skipping SARMs makes more sense than adding them:

Inconsistent Training : If you’re still missing sessions or don’t follow structured programming, a cycle won’t change much.

: If you’re still missing sessions or don’t follow structured programming, a cycle won’t change much. Frequent Weight Cuts : Combat athletes who cut repeatedly may find the hormonal swings from SARMs add more stress than benefit.

: Combat athletes who cut repeatedly may find the hormonal swings from SARMs add more stress than benefit. Early Career Phases : Beginners often grow and adapt faster naturally, making SARMs an unnecessary risk.

: Beginners often grow and adapt faster naturally, making SARMs an unnecessary risk. Poor Recovery Habits: If you’re not sleeping or eating well, adding SARMs can increase fatigue rather than improve performance.

Sometimes the better “performance enhancer” is tightening up nutrition, dialing training volume, or simply giving your body enough rest.

Training Still Runs the Show

This part never changes. The athletes who keep their gains after a cycle are the ones who already have the basics dialed in:

Progressive overload with planned deload weeks.

Protein set at 1.6–2.2 g per kg of body weight every single day.

Seven to nine hours of solid sleep most nights.

SARMs can help you push a little harder, but they won’t protect you from bad habits. Once you stop, whatever you built will slip fast if your base isn’t strong.

Risks That Matter More Than You Think

The “safer than steroids” label has made some athletes careless. That’s a mistake. Even with selective action, SARMs can suppress natural testosterone, and skipping proper post-cycle recovery can leave you dealing with fatigue, slower strength return, and mood swings.

Other red flags?

Cholesterol shifts that can impact endurance athletes doing long cardio blocks.

Questionable product quality from unverified suppliers — something fighters, in particular, can’t risk with anti-doping testing.

Should You Try Them?

For a fighter in the middle of a weight cut, SARMs might help hold onto muscle while staying sharp for five rounds. For a lifter chasing a personal best, they can make high-volume blocks slightly more forgiving. At the end of the day, smart ways of training and getting your recovery on point come first.

Rather than a hack or shortcut, SARMs serve better as a fine-tuning tool. Fix the basics first to get better results (with or without SARMs): train with structure, eat right, and sleep well.

One Final Thought

The best athletes don’t chase every possible edge — they build consistency first, then use tools to stretch that progress further. SARMs can be part of that, but only if you treat them as a temporary push, not a solution. The cycles might add muscle or strength, but it’s the work you put in after that decides whether you keep it.

