Lerone Murphy predicts knockout win over Aaron Pico

In a recent exclusive interview with Card Player, Lerone Murphy gave his predictions for UFC 319 where he promised to knockout Aaron Pico and also looked ahead to the main event between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

I’m Going To FINISH Pico & Make A BIG Statement!

Confidence is key and Lerone Murphy says he will FINISH Aaron Pico and make a “big statement” at UFC 319;

Lerone Murphy: “I believe it’s going to be a great fight. I think it’s probably the toughest match-up I’ve had so far in my career stylistically and it’s going to be a great fight, man. But I think I can find holes and I believe I’m going to come out victorious. I want to go out there and make a big statement. And I want to finish him.”

Khamzat Will SUBMIT Dricus In Main Event!

Two of the UFC’s highest-ranked middleweights face off in the main event on Saturday and Murphy is predicting Khamzat to overcome Dricus Du Plessis via submission;

LM: “Khamzat’s all gas on the pedal. Everyone’s saying if Khamzat wins he wins in the first round and if Dricus wins he wins later rounds. But I think you have to put more respect on Khamzat. He is not just going to gas out after the first round and give up if you don’t finish him. It’s going to be a tough fight for both of them, to be honest. But I see Khamzat getting his hand raised – maybe getting a third or second round submission.”

