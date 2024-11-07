Khamzat Chimaev kept his undefeated record alive at UFC 308 when he made veteran Robert Whittaker submit.

The 30-year-old Russian was dominant from the get-go in the Octagon, as he defeated the former middleweight champion and legend of the sport inside the first round. It was the first time that the Australian was forced to end the fight in this way.

The win took Khamzat Chimaev to 14-0-0, with eight wins from eight in the UFC. Given his start with the promotion, he has become a popular fighter with fans. Bettors have found that they can get favorable odds with a bookmaker like Betway, as he appears to be a man that is difficult to beat.

What’s Next for Chimaev?

Of course, those who have an invested interest in what he does inside the Octagon will also be as intrigued about what’s next for the undefeated fighter. Just as much as he will be.

Following his impressive win, there has been some chatter about who Chimaev’s next opponent could be. Something we do know is that a title shot is still not in the offing. Dana White has already confirmed that much.

It’s been an issue for him over the last few years. He has failed to make weight on one occasion when he was supposed to fight Nate Diaz at the 171-lb welterweight limit. That bout had to be canceled, with his following contest against Paulo Costa also canceled. Injuries and illness have been impactful on the man known as ‘Boz’, with some suggesting their toll was visible on him during his win against Kamaru Usman.

Since then, he has only had the fight against Whittaker, which was rescheduled itself. It was supposed to take place in June but had to be moved to October.

Could A Title Fight Happen At Any Point For Chimaev?

Chimaev could have a middleweight title fight in the future, but he may have to wait a little while before getting his shot.

Sean Strickland has continued to call for a rematch for the belt that he lost to Dricus de Plessis last year. Although there hasn’t been any confirmation of it, it seems possible that White could give it to him.

Khamzat Chimaev certainly could make an argument for his own case, but White doesn’t appear prepared to entertain it. Strickland’s only fight since losing the belt was against Costa, but only just won by split decision. For the Russian, he beat Whittaker, who had a more convincing win over Costa, and he defeated Usman; two athletes that many who have bet using Betway would have no issue calling legends of UFC.

Nonetheless, it seems he will have to wait his turn. With the next title shot likely to be in early 2025, he may have to find an opponent to cover this time period. Perhaps if he can come out victorious and in a convincing fashion, then he’ll get the title fight that some would suggest he deserves.

