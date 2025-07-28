What’s Next For Max Holloway Following Decision Victory Over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318?

UFC 318 in New Orleans was supposed to be all about Dustin Poirier. The main event clash against Max Holloway was confirmed to be his retirement bout, and the Diamond was gunning to bring the curtain down on a storybook career by taking the BMF title off the Blessed One in front of a partisan home crowd. Unfortunately for him, the reigning belt holder was highly motivated too.

Speaking in the build-up to the clash, Holloway said that he was looking for revenge on Poirier, the man who snapped his 13-fight winning streak and stopped him from becoming a two-weight world champion back in 2019. His words clearly resonated with online UFC and MMA betting outlets. The prefight UFC and MMA betting at Bovada odds duly made Holloway a +160 favorite to win via decision and a +350 shot to secure a knockout.

While Holloway couldn’t close the show, he and Poirier delivered a 25-minute slugfest worthy of headlining any event. By the end, Blessed retained his BMF title, earning a deserved unanimous decision, while the Diamond laid his gloves in the center of the Octagon and called time on a legendary career.

For fans, UFC 318 was bittersweet—a thrilling war paired with the emotional farewell of one of the very best to ever do it. But as one chapter closes, another opens, and now, the conversation shifts to Max Holloway’s next steps. With momentum on his side, options for the “Blessed Era” abound.

Ilia Topuria Rematch

Even before the adrenaline from his victory subsided, Max Holloway seized the microphone to call out lightweight champion Ilia Topuria for a rematch. Blessed’s form at 155 pounds would certainly seem worthy of a title shot, with a knockout victory over Justin Gaethje and now this resounding unanimous decision over Poirier under his belt. However, El Matador remains as dangerous as they come.

Their first clash was not just a loss for Holloway. The Georgia-born Spanish phenom outclassed Blessed from the opening moments of their featherweight title bout, showcasing his superior power throughout before turning the lights out with a brutal third-round knockout, Max’s first-ever KO loss. And considering just how decisively El Matador won that initial bout, any rematch between the pair would be a hard sell.

Topuria has since moved up to lightweight and secured the gold there too, this time knocking out Charles Oliveira to secure the strap. Would a clash at 155 alter the dynamics? There’s reason to believe it might.

Holloway appears sharper at the weight; his cardio even more fearsome without the drain of any sizable weight cuts. Yet Topuria’s striking power, wrestling dominance, and well-rounded arsenal make him arguably even more dangerous with more beef on his bones. Redemption sells, but convincing fans that the sequel would end any differently than the initial contest remains a challenge.

Paddy Pimblett

Few fighters generate as much attention and polarizing debate at present as Paddy Pimblett. The UFC seems keen on grooming The Baddy, ranked ninth at lightweight, for a potential title showdown against Ilia Topuria, as demonstrated by him entering the Octagon following El Matador’s recent victory against Oliveira – albeit against Dana White’s will. However, the brash Brit has yet to face truly elite competition, and he surely needs one more marquee win under his belt to be deemed worthy of a title shot.

Enter Max Holloway.

Blessed arguably holds gatekeeper status at present, and that could be perfect for someone like Pimblett. Victory would rubber-stamp his number one contender status, while a win for Holloway proves he has plenty of gas left in the tank for a title rematch of his own. And the buildup would almost certainly offer fireworks.

Pimblett’s grappling-heavy style and chaotic striking stand in stark contrast to Holloway’s trademark high-output combinations, something that would leave bookies unsure as to who to make the favorite. Blessed’s experience against top-tier talent likely gives him the edge, but the Baddy’s unpredictability cannot be overlooked, especially with youth on his side. Many think that the Brit is undeserving right now, but a victory against Holloway could silence the doubters once and for all.

Charles Oliveira

When two legends collide, fans win—and a bout between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira would be exactly that. These two all-time greats have a rich history, having crossed paths once before in 2015. Back then, Holloway secured a TKO victory after Oliveira suffered an unfortunate injury. But the Oliveira of today is hardly the fighter he was then; he’s become one of the greatest submission specialists in MMA history and has worn UFC gold as the lightweight champion.

For both men, this isn’t about titles or rankings. Having each faced recent losses to Ilia Topuria, neither is currently an easy sell in the title picture, even with Holloway’s victory in New Orleans and subsequent callout of the champ. But what they can offer is spectacle, legacy, and pure fan service. Adding the BMF title into the mix would only heighten the stakes.

This matchup would represent two artists showcasing their craft. Oliveira’s aggressive grappling and striking versatility meet Holloway’s endless cardio, volume, and durability. Narratively, there’s plenty to savor here. It’s a collision of eras, a chance for each fighter to stamp their legacy with one final exclamation point.