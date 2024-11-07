Mike Perry goes off on Conor McGregor – “Fight has to happen”

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry goes off on Conor McGregor in this extract from his new all-access documentary series Down & Dirty which premieres tomorrow (Friday Nov 8) at 2PM ET.

The behind-the-scenes series follows the ups and downs experienced this year by Perry and his business partners as they build his new Dirty Boxing promotion from scratch.

Above is an extract from tomorrow’s premiere, watch as Perry goes off about Conor McGregor supposedly ‘firing’ him from BKFC in the wake of Perry founding the Dirty Boxing Championship.

Episode 1 of the six-part, 15-minute episode series premieres on the official Dirty Boxing YouTube channel tomorrow (Friday) at 2PM ET.

Across six fifteen-minute episodes, ‘Down & Dirty’ takes viewers behind the scenes with the Dirty Boxing team – serial entrepreneur Josh McLean, veteran MMA agency First Round Management and former Karate Combat president Adam Kovacs – as they navigate the intense, high-pressure world of fight promotion.

The premiere episode charts the formation of the Dirty Boxing executive team and catches Perry delivering some choice words for Conor McGregor following their recent difference of opinions over the shape of Perry’s professional future.

From boats to back rooms to boxing rings, the fast-paced six-part series takes fans on a whirlwind journey behind the curtain with one of combat sports’ most intense characters as he builds a new platform for fighters to showcase their skills.

“We wanted to bring fans deeper into the world of fight promotion and show the real hustle behind making a league happen. ‘Down & Dirty’ is more than just a show about fights. It’s a story of grit, passion and the pursuit of something bigger than ourselves,” said Perry, Chief Violence Officer at Dirty Boxing Championship.

“We’re starting from the bottom and we’re going all the way up. Our first event takes place November 23rd and even though some big names are going to be in that ring, it’s going to be completely underground – secret location, closed doors, invite only. Then next year we’ll probably start opening up our guest list to the public.”

