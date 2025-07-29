Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-9) took a split decision loss in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday, handing “the Reaper” his first back-to-back losses since 2014.

The 34-year-old Whittaker lost the decision to former two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder and has released a statement of positivity since the defeat.

“I’m disappointed, but I’m not disheartened,” the former champ said in an Instagram video. “You know, there are a lot of things I liked about the fight. There are a lot of things I didn’t. But I’m gonna take it all, head back to the gym, sit with the team, pick it apart, and then get back on the horse. That’s that’s all you can do.”

Robert Whittaker reflects on his loss to Reinier de Ridder — staying humble in defeat 🧠💪 🎥 @robwhittakermma pic.twitter.com/I5qH2Z8op3 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 29, 2025

“Congratulations to de Ridder. He had a particular game plan. He executed it well. It got him the win. It is what it is sometimes. But yeah, I’m gonna learn from this experience and move forward.”

“This isn’t the end of Robert Whittaker,” he said at the end of his video. “This is just another learning curve, another speed bump.”

“I’m gonna spend some time with my family now, just rest, recover a little bit, and then hopefully get back on an Australian card. It’s been a while and I’m honestly, I’m longing for it. It’s been a while since I fought in Australia and I’d love to fight here again. It’s time.”

