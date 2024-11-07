Thu. Nov 7th, 2024
Mickey Gall, UFC 309

Mickey Gall says fatherhood has given him “superpowers” ahead of UFC 309

By James Lynch 6 mins ago

Interview with Mickey Gall below

Mickey Gall (7-6) discusses his welterweight fight against Ramiz Brahimaj (10-5) at UFC 309 on Nov. 16. Mickey also spoke about the UFC bringing him back after three-straight losses, his training camp at Kill Cliff FC and becoming a father for the first time.

“I definitely feel the superpowers, the dad strength. My friends say especially when you have a girl, you feel it. My wife’s been really amazing, she’s been taking the night duties so I can get some rest. After this fight I’ll be on daddy duty for sure.” 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
