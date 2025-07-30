Fighter no-shows event, leaves opponent stranded in cage

Wilian Poles was supposed to fight Daniel Alves in a lightweight bout at BSB Fight in Brasilia, Brazil on Saturday night.

The problem was…… Alves never showed up.

According to the report from MMA Fighting, “Poles walked to the cage and told commission officials there would be no fight, but they still applied Vaseline on his face and did the normal pre-fight routine. Seconds later, BSB Fight promoter Roger Vieira, who also happens to be Alves’ coach, announced on the microphone during the event that Alves was nowhere to be found.”

“I’m very upset with this situation,” Vieira said Saturday night. “Wilian ‘Samurai’ came from the South [of Brazil] to fight, he was going to fight an athlete from my gym, and the athlete disappeared. He simply didn’t come, doesn’t answer the phone, doesn’t answer texts. He was paid and didn’t show up.”

Poles himself then addressed the no-show.

“I’ve crossed five states to beat this guy, and where is he?” Poles said. “This is bullshit, man. I cut 26 pounds in two weeks, 11 pounds on the last day, and this guy is not here.”

Wilian Poles was paid his show and win money, Vieira said. Alves received half his show money up front, R$ 500 (approximately $90 USD), and would receive $90 after the bout — plus $180 if victorious.

The 28-year-old “Samurai” Poles currently has a pro record of 7-4-1 according to the record keeping website known as Tapology. This “win” has not yet been added to his record despite having his hand raised in victory.

Alves is 8-3 with one no-contest in MMA and Vieira said, “it’s not the first time he’s done this.”

