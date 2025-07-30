Daniel Weichel comes out of retirement to sign for OKTAGON

Daniel Weichel is back!

A German MMA legend returns and he’s doing it in his hometown!

Arguably the best mixed martial artist that Frankfurt has ever produced, Daniel Weichel (42-15), is stepping back into competition after two years away to face dangerous Frenchman, Abou Tounkara (12-6), in a lightweight contest at OKTAGON 76. The iconic Festhalle Frankfurt will play host to the matchup and will be totally sold out with passionate fans by the time Saturday, September 20 comes around.

Weichel rose to global prominence in the sport during his run in Bellator which lasted close to ten years. During that period, he won a featherweight tournament and defeated the likes of Pat Curran, Saul Rogers and Robert Whiteford. He also challenged Patricio Pitbull twice for the title where he came extremely close to lifting gold against one of the world’s best. Inside Festhalle Frankfurt, Weichel will be looking to send his crowd wild and prove that he still has plenty left in the tank!

Tounkara made his promotional debut in July 2023 and delivered a very competitive bout opposite European icon, Ivan Buchinger. Since then, the Frenchman has been victorious in a trio of contests outside the organisation, finishing his opponent in all three of them before the end of the second round. Now Tounkara is back in OKTAGON and knows that his path up the lightweight ladder runs through Frankfurt!

Elsewhere on the OKTAGON 76 card, undefeated viral sensation, Frederic Vosgröne, returns to action and Denis Frimpong clashes with Peter Gabal. Alan Omer, Hafeni Nafuka, Alina Dalaslan and Tamerlan Dulatov are also set to compete on what promises to be another memorable night on September 20.

