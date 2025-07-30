Kill Cliff FC’s Abdulaziz Datsilaev hoping for a UFC contract with a Fury FC 109 victory on Sept. 7

Interview with Abdulaziz Datsilaev below

Abdulaziz Datsilaev (5-0) discusses his lightweight fight against Nikolay Kiosse (9-3-1) at Fury FC 109 on September 7. Abdulaziz also spoke about moving from Dagestan to Miami three-years ago, training with Ilia Topuria and how a win could land him a UFC contract.

“I hope I sign with UFC because that’s my goal. A lot of my fights were cancelled because opponents pulled out. Always something happened. You try to stay in shape and get something on short notice. I hope after this fight just give me the microphone, I call out somebody in the UFC. I hope they sign me.”

