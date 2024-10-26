UFC 308 results – Topuria vs. Holloway
MyMMANews.com has your UFC 308 results below
The Oct. 26 fight card from Abu Dhabi is headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Max Holloway.
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whitaker meets Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event slot.
UFC 308 results below:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for UFC featherweight title
Backup fighter: Diego Lopes
Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige
Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
Prelims (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)
Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett
Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo
Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal