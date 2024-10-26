UFC 308 results – Topuria vs. Holloway

MyMMANews.com has your UFC 308 results below

The Oct. 26 fight card from Abu Dhabi is headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Max Holloway.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whitaker meets Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event slot.

UFC 308 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for UFC featherweight title

Backup fighter: Diego Lopes

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Prelims (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

