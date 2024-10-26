Sat. Oct 26th, 2024
UFC 308 results, UFC 308

UFC 308 results – Topuria vs. Holloway

By MyMMANews 9 hours ago

MyMMANews.com has your UFC 308 results below

The Oct. 26 fight card from Abu Dhabi is headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Max Holloway.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whitaker meets Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event slot.

UFC 308 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for UFC featherweight title

Backup fighter: Diego Lopes

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Prelims (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Chris Camozzi, BKFC 67

Chris Camozzi wins title in just 66 seconds at BKFC 67

By MyMMANews 1 min ago
UAE Warriors 55

UAE Warriors 55 results – ‘Big’ Boynazarov and ‘Juggernaut’ Jacinta seize gold

By MyMMANews 19 mins ago
UFC 308

UFC 308 weigh-in results and video – Topuria vs. Holloway

By MyMMANews 1 day ago
Max Holloway, UFC 300, BMF

Max Holloway: Once more into the fray

By Blaine Henry 2 days ago
Daniel Konrad, Cage Warriors, Cage Warriors 181

Daniel Konrad hopes a win over Bellator veteran Aiden Lee leads to Contender Series opportunity

By James Lynch 3 days ago
Richie Smullen

Richie Smullen continues rise to the top with third-quickest submission in BRAVE CF history

By MyMMANews 3 days ago