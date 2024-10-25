Fri. Oct 25th, 2024
UFC 308

UFC 308 weigh-in results and video – Topuria vs. Holloway

By MyMMANews 9 hours ago

The UFC 308 official weigh-ins will be Friday at 1 a.m. ET., followed by ceremonial weigh-ins at 10 a.m. ET.

The Oct. 26 fight card from Abu Dhabi is headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Max Holloway.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whitaker meets Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event slot.

Watch official weigh-in show below:

Ceremonial weigh-in video below:

UFC 308 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – for UFC featherweight title

Backup fighter: Diego Lopes (145)

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Shara Magomedov (185) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (203)

Geoff Neal (171) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)

Mateusz Rebecki (160) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (159)

Abus Magomedov (185) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185.5)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (241) vs. Chris Barnett (264)

Farid Basharat (147) vs. Victor Hugo (145.5)

Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (171) vs. Carlos Leal (169.5)

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Max Holloway, UFC 300, BMF

Max Holloway: Once more into the fray

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
Daniel Konrad, Cage Warriors, Cage Warriors 181

Daniel Konrad hopes a win over Bellator veteran Aiden Lee leads to Contender Series opportunity

By James Lynch 1 day ago
Richie Smullen

Richie Smullen continues rise to the top with third-quickest submission in BRAVE CF history

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
antitrust lawsuit

UFC to pay $375 million in antitrust lawsuit settlement

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
Johnny Eblen

The 1 thing Bellator Champ Johnny Eblen Says Fighters Shouldn’t Do

By Edward Carbajal 3 days ago
Ilia Topuria remains undefeated with Unanimous decision over Zalal

Ilia Topuria: The new era of 145

By Blaine Henry 3 days ago