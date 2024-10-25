UFC 308 weigh-in results and video – Topuria vs. Holloway

The UFC 308 official weigh-ins will be Friday at 1 a.m. ET., followed by ceremonial weigh-ins at 10 a.m. ET.

The Oct. 26 fight card from Abu Dhabi is headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Max Holloway.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whitaker meets Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event slot.

Watch official weigh-in show below:

Ceremonial weigh-in video below:

UFC 308 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – for UFC featherweight title

Backup fighter: Diego Lopes (145)

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Shara Magomedov (185) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (203)

Geoff Neal (171) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)

Mateusz Rebecki (160) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (159)

Abus Magomedov (185) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185.5)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (241) vs. Chris Barnett (264)

Farid Basharat (147) vs. Victor Hugo (145.5)

Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (171) vs. Carlos Leal (169.5)

