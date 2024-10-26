UAE Warriors 55 results – ‘Big’ Boynazarov and ‘Juggernaut’ Jacinta seize gold

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – A sensational star-studded evening of mixed martial arts blew the roof off the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi as new champions were crowned and returning legends cemented their legacies.

The main event of UAE Warriors 55 was a fitting conclusion for a night of incredible action, as the undefeated Uzbeki phenom, Khotam Boynazarov (10-0) seized the welterweight title from the holder, Tahir Abdullaev (17-3). With his strength advantage in the clinch evident from the outset and calculated timing in his striking, ‘Big’ Boynazarov took the judges’ unanimous decision in front of a jubilant packed-out crowd.

The co-main event also saw a new champion crowned, with Australia’s Jacinta Austin (8-2) outstriking her Chilean counterpart, Valentina Escobar (6-1) particularly in the later rounds to take the inaugural women’s championship.

Two returning legends were also victorious as former lightweight champion, Bruno Machado (17-9) beat the dangerous Eduardo Garagorri (15-4) with a stunning second-round TKO and Tarek Suleiman (13-8) took the judges nod after three hard-fought rounds over Norway’s Ole Magnor (8-9).

The fairytale continued for Rodrigo Cavalheiro (28-10) who stepped-in at the last minute to allow his pupil, Carlos Leal (21-5) to get his opportunity on the UFC 308 card on Saturday with a first-round knock-out of Erkin Darmenov (13-8).

With UFC stars like Merab Dvalishvili, Diego Lopes, Caio Borralho and Alexander Volkanovski all in attendance, it was as if the 24 fighters on the card were putting an extra zing in the punches and more power in their scrambles as the world tuned-in to watch UAE Warriors kick-off Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in style!

UAE Warriors 55 results below:

Ullubiy Amirzhanov bt Samir Akhmedov via Guillotine in Round 2 Akbarjon Islomboev bt Ben Royle via TKO in Round 2 Diego Dias bt Aigun Akhmedov via Triangle in Round 2 Abdullah Boushehri bt OJ Mandt-Johnsen via Split Decision Kamron Ortikov bt Murad Maganaev via Unanimous Decision Amir Hossein bt Robson Gracie Jr via Unanimous Decision Ali Iskender Aliev bt Magomedrasul Khaklhulmagomedov via Ko in Round 1 Rodrigo Cavalheiro bt Erkin Darmenov via KO in Round 1 Tarek Suleiman bt Ole Magnor via Unanimous Decision Bruno Machado bt Eduardo Garagorri via TKO in Round 2 Jacinta Austin bt Valentina Escobar via Split Decision Khotam Boynazarov bt Tahir Abdullaev via Unanimous Decision

UAE Warriors 55 was presented by Palms Sports. Available live on UFC Fight Pass and Abu Dhabi Sports TV.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.