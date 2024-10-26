Chris Camozzi wins title in just 66 seconds at BKFC 67

Chris Camozzi needed just 66 seconds to win the vacant Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship World Cruiserweight Title with a jaw-dropping knockout over Sawyer Depee in the Main Event of BKFC 67 on Friday at the sold-out Denver Coliseum, broadcast globally on The BKFC App.

The 19-time UFC vet smashed his way to 3-1 in his BKFC career with a show-stopping counter right hand that sent Depee to the canvas and brought the jam-packed Denver Coliseum to a deafening pitch.

“I can’t put this into words. This is the best moment of my career – ever,” the proud Denver product said after his fight. Camozzi was cornered by fellow MMA legend Chuck Liddell.

BKFC Founder and President David Feldman awarded Chris Camozzi the ‘Knockout of the Night.’“Chris looked sensational today in winning the world title.”

Depee, who hails from Lolo, MT, is now 5-3 in his BKFC career.

Cameron “Jumpman” VanCamp notched his second straight victory in Friday’s Co-Main Event with a hard-fought, split-decision win over Brandon Girtz in their highly entertaining welterweight battle.

Two judges scored it 48-47 for the Indianapolis, IN fighter VanCamp as the UFC veteran upped his BKFC record to 2-1. One judge had it 49-46 for the hometown fighter Girtz, who is now 1-2 in the squared circle.

“I’m feeling on top of the world. I knew he was going to come at me hard, but I don’t (expletive) quit,” a fired-up VanCamp told the sold-out Denver Coliseum. “Bring on any opponent. I’ll beat them all.”

Marcus “Bad Intentions” Edwards improved to 3-0 under the BKFC banner with a unanimous decision over Pat “The Gorilla Ninja” Casey in middleweight action. The Denver-based Edwards scored three knockdowns during the fight and picked himself up from the canvas once. Two judges scored the contest 50-43 while one judge had it 50-42. The Springfield, MA product Casey is now 1-2.

Unbeaten Denver lightweight Ramiro Figueroa cruised to 2-0 with a first-round technical knockout at the expense of debuting Austin, TX fighter Ishiah “The Hill Country Strangler” Carson. Carson couldn’t continue after the conclusion of the opening round.

Dylan “The Villain” Schulte smashed his way to 3-1 in his BKFC career with a second-round technical knockout over Derek “Rage” Perez in the bantamweight division. Schulte dropped Perez twice as the Denver product earned his second consecutive victory. Time of the stoppage was 1:54 in the second frame. Perez, who hails from Belen, NM, is now 2-3.

Denver’s Kat Paprocki turned heads in her bare knuckle fighting debut, utilizing brutal body shots to stop Sydney “Sundance” Smith in the fourth round of their women’s strawweight showdown. Time of the stoppage was 1:57 in the fourth stanza. Smith, who represents Harrisonburg, VA, is now 1-3 in her BKFC career.

Andrew “Legend” Strode sent Chancey “Supafly” Wilson to the canvas six times before their flyweight battle was called to a stop in the third round. Time of the technical knockout stoppage was 1:13 in the third frame. Strode, who hails from Denver, is now 2-0 in his BKFC career. The Wichita, KS product Wilson is now 3-4. Wilson entered fight night as the # 4 rated contender in the BKFC flyweight division; Strode was unranked coming into the fight but his victory earned him the “Performance of the Night.”

Grand Junction, CO’s Andrew “Golden Child” Yates returned to the BKFC win column with a unanimous decision at the expense of JorDan “Hayes Haymaker” Christensen in welterweight action. Yates is now 3-1 under the BKFC banner, while Christensen moved to 3-6. Two judges scored it 49-45 while one had it 48-46, all in favor of Yates.

A pair of hard-hitting Canadian lightweights were victorious on the BKFC-67 preliminary card.

Edmonton, AB, Canada’s “Hungry” Hasan Al-Ghanim improved to 3-0 with a hard-fought, unanimous decision over debuting Fort Smith, AR product Dusty Sparks. Al-Ghanim logged the sole knockdown of the fight in the second round, paving the way to the decision victory (48-47, 49-45, 48-46).

Nash “The Ghost” Diederichs of Saskatoon, SK, Canada upped his BKFC record to 1-1 with a first-round TKO victory over Ruben “The Beast” Arroyo. Time of the stoppage was 1:28 in the opening stanza. Arroyo, who hails from El Paso, TX, fell to 0-1 with the loss.

BKFC67 Main Card Results

Chris Camozzi def. Sawyer Depee via KO in Round 1 (1:06)

Camozzi wins vacant BKFC World Cruiserweight Title

Cameron VanCamp def. Brandon Girtz via Split Decision (48-47×2, 49-46)

Marcus Edwards def. Pat Casey via Unanimous Decision (50-43×2, 50-42)

Ramiro Figueroa def. Ishiah Carson via TKO in Round 1 (2:00)

Dylan Schulte def. Derek Perez via TKO in Round 2 (1:54)

Kat Paprocki def. Sydney Smith via TKO in Round 4 (1:57)

Andrew Strode def. Chancey Wilson via TKO in Round 3 (1:13)

Andrew Yates def. JorDan Christensen via Unanimous Decision (49-45×2, 48-46)

BKFC 67 Preliminary Card Results

Hasan Al-Ghanim def. Dusty Sparks via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 49-45, 48-46)

Nash Diederichs def. Ruben Arroyo via TKO in Round 1 (1:28)

