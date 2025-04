UFC Vegas 105 Results – Emmett vs. Murphy

UFC officials will hold Saturday’s UFC Vegas 105 fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, featherweights Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy look to etch their names as contenders for the title when they clash at 145-pounds.

UFC Vegas 105 results below:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Lerone Murphy defeated Josh Emmett via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Pat Sabatini defeated Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Chang Ho Lee defeated Cortavious Romious via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:48

Brad Tavares defeated Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ode Osbourne defeated Luis Gurule via TKO – Round 2, 1:54

Torrez Finney defeated Robert Valentin via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Dione Barbosa defeated Diana Belbita via submission (arm triangle) – Round 1, 4:13

Rhys McKee defeated Daniel Frunza via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 1, 5:00

Loma Lookboonmee defeated Istela Nunes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Victor Henry defeated Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Martin Buday defeated Uran Satybaldiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Talita Alencar defeated Vanessa Demopoulos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.