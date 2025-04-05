Sun. Apr 6th, 2025
Dana White may skip UFC Vegas 105 for chance in $10 million baccarat tournament

By Eric Kowal 23 hours ago

UFC CEO Dana White might skip tonight’s UFC Vegas 105 event at the Apex for a chance to win $10 million in a baccarat tournament.

White posted a story to his official Instagram page to announce the news. White was invited to play in the event and will receive a $20,000 gift in promotional chips. The invitation also came along with a framed $1,000 bill from MGM Resorts.

Baccarat is a card game, often played in casinos, where players bet on whether the “Player” hand, the “Banker” hand, or a “Tie” will have a hand value closest to nine.  Baccarat tournaments can have several hundred competitors playing for the prize.

