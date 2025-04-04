Lerone Murphy: Prove it

Lerone Murphy has been on the cusp for years now.

A staple of the top fifteen of the featherweight division, “The Miracle” hasn’t quite gotten over the hump yet. This weekend, he aims to do just that against a very tough, and battle tested, Josh Emmett.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 105, the Manchester native will aim for fireworks the biggest fight of his career. But danger lie before him in the dynamite hands of Josh Emmett.

Undefeated Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy is an undefeated fighter at 15-0-1. Fans, however, haven’t taken up on him yet despite his sneakily good record. With all eyes on him and Josh Emmett in the main event this weekend, that’s bound to change.

In his debut, Murphy took on Zubaria Tukhugov and suffered the lone blemish on his record, a draw. Since then, it’s been full steam ahead for the 33 year old featherweight.

He’s rattled off seven straight wins, capping it off with wins over two featherweight staples: Edson Barboza and Dan Ige. He gets an opportunity at an even bigger challenge. Being ranked ten and Emmett at eight, the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

Light the world on fire

Lerone Murphy has a habit of looking amazing and underwhelming in subsequent fights. After lighting the world on fire against Edson Barboza, he looked subpar against Dan Ige. A unanimous 29-28 scorecard left fans feeling uninspired with Murphy.

Now, Murphy has a shot at the top of the division, a staple of featherweight with the most devastating of right hands. Fighters like Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez shined against Josh Emmett. Others crumbled (see: Bryce Mitchell).

If Lerone Murphy wants to be taken seriously as a contender at 145, putting himself in the same conversations as Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev, he must set the world on fire. He must prove his legitimacy against Josh Emmett.

Blaine Henry See Full Bio Your friendly neighborhood fight fan. I watch way too many fights and my wife lets me know it.