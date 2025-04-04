UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results – One fighter fails to hit scale

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 105 fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, featherweights Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy look to etch their names as contenders for the title when they clash at 145-pounds.

Daniel Santos did not weigh in for his scheduled matchup with Davey Grant and it was later announced by UFC play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald that Santos suffered a “medical issue” and the fight was cancelled. Grant made weight at 135.5 pounds.

Complete UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145.5)

Pat Sabatini (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (146)

Cortavious Romious (139.5)* vs. Chang Ho Lee (136)

Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Ode Osbourne (125.5) vs. Luis Gurule (125)

Torrez Finney (186) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Diana Belbita (125.5) vs. Dione Barbosa (126)

Rhys McKee (171) vs. Daniel Frunza (170.5)

Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Istela Nunes (115)

Victor Henry (135.5) vs. Pedro Falcao (136)

Martin Buday (266) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (222.5)

Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Talita Alencar (115)

*Romious missed weight by 3.5 pounds. His fight with Chang Ho Lee proceeds with Romious forfeiting 20 percent of his purse.

**Daniel Santos did not weigh in, fight cancelled with Davey Grant due to “medical issues.”

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.