Stacked ONE 172 card adds several World Championship Bouts in Japan

ONE Championship, in partnership with U-NEXT, one of Japan’s leading OTT streaming platforms, today announced a series of blockbuster matchups at a press conference for ONE 172 – Takeru vs. Rodtang, which emanates from Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

First, two-sport World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will battle interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title unification match. In addition, Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai will take on Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title. Both Anane and Tawanchai are coming off signature wins at ONE 170 on January 24, where they knocked out Nico Carrillo and Superbon, respectively. Finally, former ONE World Champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will face off for the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

Additionally, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that if Japanese sensation Kana Morimoto emerges victorious at ONE Friday Fights 95, then she will challenge reigning titleholder Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE 172.

Four matchups featuring elite Japanese talent have also been added to the star-studded ONE 172 bout card. Former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto will go head-to-head with former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker, who will be making his kickboxing debut, and three-time Glory Kickboxing World Champion Marat Grigorian will welcome Shoot Boxing and Rise Champion Kaito Ono to ONE in a featherweight kickboxing contest.

Plus, former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Rak Erawan will square off against debuting three-division Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Nadaka Yoshinari in a strawweight Muay Thai clash, and in a 132-pound catchweight kickboxing showdown, battle-tested knockout artist Suriyanlek Por Yenying will collide with ISKA K-1 World Champion Ryusei Kumagai, who will be making his promotional debut.

ONE 172 will be broadcast live from Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE 172 will be the most-watched event in Japanese martial arts history. Around the world, people will be focusing on Japan. The theme for ONE 172 is the very best of the best from Japan against the world.”

“For ONE 172, we have five World Championship fights. Of course, we have the biggest striking fight on the planet between Takeru and Rodtang. Two global superstars, the very best in the world, in a five-round kickboxing fight. This is going to be electric. We are very, very excited about this.”

ONE 172 – Takeru vs. Rodtang

Saitama Super Arena

Sunday, March 23

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing Super-Fight

(1) Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. (2) Takeru Segawa

ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship

(1) Adriano Moraes vs. (2) Yuya Wakamatsu

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship

(C) Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. (IC) Nabil Anane

ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Masaaki Noiri

ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship

(c) Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom vs. Kana Morimoto

Lightweight MMA

Shinya Aoki vs. Eduard Folayang

Bantamweight Kickboxing

Hiroki Akimoto vs. John Lineker

Featherweight Kickboxing

Marat Grigorian vs. Kaito Ono

Strawweight Muay Thai

Rak Erawan vs. Nadaka Yoshinari

Catchweight Kickboxing (132 lbs)

Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Ryusei Kumagai

*Note: Fights and bout order subject to change

