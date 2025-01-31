Sat. Feb 1st, 2025
Amru Magomedov

Amru Magomedov to defend title against Alex ‘Leko’ da Silva

By MyMMANews 23 hours ago

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Khabib Nurmagomedov’s undefeated prodigy, Amru Magomedov (8-0) will defend his UAE Warriors Lightweight Belt against Brazil’s former UFC fighter Alex ‘Leko’ da Silva (24-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC) atop a scintillating card in the ancient Oasis City of Al Ain on February 22.

The main event of UAE Warriors 58 will witness Magomedov’s second title defense after he sensationally choked-out Ali Kabdulla (9-3-1) in the second round in Abu Dhabi last July. Having already been tagged by his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov as a future UFC Champion, he has five first-round finishes courtesy of a stifling ground game backed-up by an electrifying standup style. One of the best 155lb young prospects in the world today, the main training partner of Usman Nurmagomedov (19-0) suffered an injury after signing to fight Da Silva 17 months ago, and now the bout has been rebooked.

‘Leko’ has turned his form around since losing to Magomedov’s teammate, Makkasharip Zaynukov (16-4) two years ago by going on a three-fight tear in which he has displayed dramatically-improved submission defense and a granite chin. Training out of the Astra Fight Team in Santa Catarina alongside a host of UAE Warriors roster mainstays, he went 1-3 in the UFC losing most notably to Joe Solecki (13-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC) and Brad Riddell (10-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) both by decisions. His last victory was at UAE Warriors 46 in which he took the judges nod from another Nurmagomedov pupil, Dinislam Kamavov (13-3-2).

Stylistically this title fight pitches Sambo against Luta Livre in a fascinating clash not just of combat cultures but of two camps who have prepared for each other repeatedly in the past, and whilst Da Silva finally gets a shot at gold after a career that has spanned a decade, another win for Magomedov who hasn’t gone the distance in over 4 years would surely bring Messrs Maynard and Shelby to the phone.

