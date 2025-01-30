Mansur Abdul-Malik “primed and ready” for new opponent Nick Klein at UFC Seattle on Feb. 22
Interview with Mansur Abdul-Malik below
Mansur Abdul-Malik (7-0) discusses his middleweight fight against Nick Klein (6-1) at UFC Seattle on Feb. 22. Mansur also spoke about training with Sean Strickland ahead of his title fight, his goals for this year and going from fighting Antonio Trocoli to Nick Klein.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment but those are things we prepare for. Those are things that me, my coaches, my training partners are primed and ready for. An opponent switch, a weight change, a venue change, whatever. We’re prepared for it, we’ll makes the changes, we’ll move forward.”