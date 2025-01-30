Fri. Jan 31st, 2025
Mansur Abdul-Malik, UFC Seattle

Mansur Abdul-Malik “primed and ready” for new opponent Nick Klein at UFC Seattle on Feb. 22

By James Lynch 7 hours ago

 

Interview with Mansur Abdul-Malik below

Mansur Abdul-Malik (7-0) discusses his middleweight fight against Nick Klein (6-1) at UFC Seattle on Feb. 22. Mansur also spoke about training with Sean Strickland ahead of his title fight, his goals for this year and going from fighting Antonio Trocoli to Nick Klein.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment but those are things we prepare for. Those are things that me, my coaches, my training partners are primed and ready for. An opponent switch, a weight change, a venue change, whatever. We’re prepared for it, we’ll makes the changes, we’ll move forward.” 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
