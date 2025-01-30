Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen to Coach Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter

– The Ultimate Fighter celebrates its 20th year anniversary with an exciting new season featuring a pair of UFC Hall of Fame coaches and co-hosts of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy, as former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen go head-to-head. The series is set to exclusively debut on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, May 27, and will also be available on ESPN+.

20 Years of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen will feature 16 men’s flyweight and welterweight prospects embarking to pursue their UFC dreams.

The entire 12-episode season will be available exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 27 at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Episodes will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+. In addition, UFC fans can re-watch all 32 previous seasons of TUF on ESPN+.

Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television’s Pilgrim Media Group, the iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa , Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Uriah Hall and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22 and TUF 31.

One of four athletes to ever hold two UFC titles simultaneously, Cormier intends to make a statement in his second time coaching on The Ultimate Fighter following his debut on season 27. He will look to impart the skills and experience that earned him notable victories over Stipe Miocic, Anderson Silva and Dan Henderson. Cormier now has his sights set on shutting out Sonnen as a coach in dominant fashion.

Among the most popular athletes to ever compete in the Octagon, Sonnen impressed fans with his coaching prowess in his two previous appearances on The Ultimate Fighter for seasons 17 and The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3. Considered one of the best mixed martial artists to never win a UFC title, Sonnen has claimed highlight-reel victories over Quinton Jackson, Wanderlei Silva and Mauricio Rua. He now plans on replicating his success from prior TUF seasons to claim another victory for the Bad Guy.

The duo also hosts ESPN’s multi-platform MMA show, Good Guy/Bad Guy. Cormier and Sonnen dive into the hottest topics from across the sport and break down the most important fight cards and storylines.

