Prajanchai PK Saenchai Scores Dominant TKO Victory Over Ellis Badr Barboza to Retain Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

ONE Championship (ONE) returned to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium with ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza, featuring a captivating battle for the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

In an action-packed main event, two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai put together a decisive performance, earning a fourth-round stoppage victory over Ellis Badr Barboza to retain his ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

The first round started off with both men carefully picking their shots. But an explosive right hand from Prajanchai connected just before the bell, drawing cheers from the Lumpinee Stadium crowd.

The Thai star increased the pressure in the second and third stanzas, as he mounted a furious offensive that opened up a cut on the challenger’s forehead. Barboza courageously tried to fight back, but he failed to find his range against the crafty veteran.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is star for ONE

A well-timed right elbow from Prajanchai in the fourth round caused a halt to the contest. And with the ringside physician deeming Barboza unable to continue due to a wound above his left eye, Prajanchai was awarded the technical knockout victory.

Prajanchai’s spectacular performance also earned him a rare US$100,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the co-main event, #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai went the distance with former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama and notched the most significant win of his career.

Nong-O was aggressive to start the fight, pushing forward with composure. But Kongthoranee showcased his speed and power as he fired sharp counters off the back foot. In the second round, Nong-O picked up the pace, forcing his younger opponent to the ropes with fierce combinations.

Kongthoranee came alive in the final round as he connected with a plethora of solid punches from close range. In the end, the Sor Sommai representative took home a close split decision over the living legend.

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza Results

Prajanchai PK Saenchai def. Ellis Badr Barboza via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 1:55 of round four to retain the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai def. Nong-O Hama via split decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Zhang Lipeng def. Hiroyuki Tetsuka via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:06 of round one (MMA – 178.50-pound catchweight)

Sean Climaco def. Diego Paez via split decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Keito Yamakita def. Lito Adiwang via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)

Felipe Lobo def. Saemapetch Fairtex via TKO at 2:22 of round three (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Jeremy Miado def. Gilbert Nakatani via unanimous decision (MMA – flyweight)

Carlo Bumina-ang def. Song Min Jong via TKO (ground and pound) at 0:53 of round one (MMA – bantamweight)

Gabriel Sousa def. Gianni Grippo via split decision (submission grappling – featherweight)

Aliff Sor Dechapan def. Shamil Adukhov via knockout (left hook) at 1:10 of round one (Muay Thai – 127.50-pound catchweight)

Performance Bonus Winners:

– Prajanchai PK Saenchai (US$100,000)

– Zhang Lipeng (US$50,000)

