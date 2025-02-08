Sun. Feb 9th, 2025
Mayra Cantuária, Invicta FC 60

Mayra Cantuária (right) - Photo by Dave Mandel / Invicta FC

Mayra Cantuária defeats Olga Rubin in Invicta FC 60 main event

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Brazil’s Mayra Cantuária may very well be Invicta Fighting Championship’s newest bantamweight title contender after picking up a win in the Invicta FC 60 main event on Friday night.

In the contest, two-time bantamweight title challenger “Big Bad” Olga Rubin collided with Cantuária(10-6-1) as both veterans were looking to establish themself as the No. 1 contender and a crack at current champion Jennifer Maia.

The co-main event pair UFC veteran Shanna “The Shanimal” Young opposite fellow bantamweight Katharina “The German Gypsy” Lehner.

Katharina Lehner, Invicta FC 60
Katharina Lehner left Photo by Dave Mandel Invicta FC

Invicta FC 60: Rubin vs. Cantuária took place from Center Stage in Atlanta. The main card aired via CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s preliminary card streamed live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Complete Invicta FC 60 results below:

Mayra Cantuária def. Olga Rubin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Katharina Lehner def. Shanna Young by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Rayla Nascimento def. Victoria Leonardo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Liana Pirosin def. Shino VanHoose by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Giulliany Perêa def. Hope Holmes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Joy Pendell def. Julia Dorny by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:46
Amber Medina def. Anna Somers by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:00

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Dricus du Plessis, UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis defends title, defeats Sean Strickland for second time in UFC 312 main event

By Brady Ordway 6 hours ago
Zhang Weili, UFC 312

Zhang Weili defends title, hands Tatiana Suarez first career defeat in UFC 312 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 7 hours ago
UFC 236, Adesanya, Gastelum

Adesanya and Gastelum fight to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

By Eric Kowal 9 hours ago
Karl Thompson

Karl Thompson wins BKFC Cruiserweight United Kingdom Title

By Eric Kowal 10 hours ago
UFC 312 results, UFC 312

UFC 312 Results – Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Prajanchai PK Saenchai Scores Dominant TKO Victory Over Ellis Badr Barboza to Retain Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago