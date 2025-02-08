Mayra Cantuária defeats Olga Rubin in Invicta FC 60 main event

Brazil’s Mayra Cantuária may very well be Invicta Fighting Championship’s newest bantamweight title contender after picking up a win in the Invicta FC 60 main event on Friday night.

In the contest, two-time bantamweight title challenger “Big Bad” Olga Rubin collided with Cantuária(10-6-1) as both veterans were looking to establish themself as the No. 1 contender and a crack at current champion Jennifer Maia.

The co-main event pair UFC veteran Shanna “The Shanimal” Young opposite fellow bantamweight Katharina “The German Gypsy” Lehner.

Invicta FC 60: Rubin vs. Cantuária took place from Center Stage in Atlanta. The main card aired via CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s preliminary card streamed live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Complete Invicta FC 60 results below:

Mayra Cantuária def. Olga Rubin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Katharina Lehner def. Shanna Young by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Rayla Nascimento def. Victoria Leonardo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Liana Pirosin def. Shino VanHoose by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Giulliany Perêa def. Hope Holmes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Joy Pendell def. Julia Dorny by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:46

Amber Medina def. Anna Somers by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:00

