Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins today ahead of Saturday’s BKFC Fight Night Newcastle fight card from Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

In the main event, Karl Thompson meets Rob Boardman for the BKFC Cruiserweight UK title.

The February 8 event will be broadcast live on the BKFC App at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

BKFC Fight Night Newcastle Weigh-In Results below:

Karl Thompson, 204.4lbs. vs. Rob Boardman, 202.4lbs. – BKFC Cruiserweight UK Title

Pic Jardine, 173.8 vs. Tony Shields, 173.4

Lewis Keen, 155.4 vs. Ryan McCarthy, 155.6

Paul Cook, 165.4 vs. Adam Grogan, 165.2

Travis Dickinson, 209.4 vs. Rowan Gregory, 218.3

John Ferguson, 186 vs. Joe Lister, 185.8

Lewis Garside, 140.6 vs. Bartek Kanabey, 138

Brandon Comby, 154.4 vs. Ryan Carmichael, 154.4

Liam Hutchinson, 165.8 vs. Mikey Henderson, 163.8

Leigh Cohoon, 181.2 vs. Kane Wilkinson, 185.8

James Walker, 243.8 vs. Jan Sulecki, 249

Alan Comby, 168.8 vs. Oskar Smykiel, 165

Tommy Strydom, 145.8 vs. John Spencer, 144.4

