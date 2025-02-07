Sun. Feb 9th, 2025
UFC 312

UFC 312 weigh-in results – Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 – Weili vs. Suarez

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Two UFC titles are on the line on Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. In the UFC 312 main event, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis defends against former champion Sean Strickland.

The two top 185-pounders originally faced each other at UFC 297 in January 2024 where du Plessis would defeat Strickland by way of split decision to capture the belt.

In the co-main event slot, UFC women’s strawweight Zhang Weili defends against Tatiana Suarez.

Prior to the start of the UFC 312 weigh-ins, officials announced that a preliminary flyweight bout between Hyun Sung Park and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel has been canceled due to Tumendemberel experiencing weight management issues.

Complete UFC 312 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Dricus du Plessis (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5)

Justin Tafa (266) vs. Talisson Teixeira (263)

Jimmy Crute (206) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (205)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Francisco Prado (170.5)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Jack Jenkins (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Tom Nolan (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (156)

Wang Cong (125) vs. Bruna Brasil (125.5)

Aleksandre Topuria (135.5) vs. Colby Thicknesse (135.5)

Prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Micallef (170) vs. Kevin Jousset (171)

Kody Steele (156) vs. Rongzhu (156)

Quillan Salkilld (156) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Hyun Sung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel — CANCELLED*

*bout cancelled due to Tumendemberel weight management issues

