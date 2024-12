Invicta FC 59 results – Jennifer Maia claims bantamweight title

On Friday, Dec. 13, Invicta Fighting Championships held Invicta FC 59 – Bernardo vs. Maia from the Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the night’s main event, bantamweight champion Talita Bernardo put her belt on the line against fellow Brazilian – and former flyweight titleholder – Jennifer Maia.

Complete Invicta FC 59 results below:

Jennifer Maia defeated Talita Bernardo by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – for bantamweight title

Paula Bittencourt defeated Alejandra Lara by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Valesca Machado defeated Yasmin Castanho by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ana Palacios defeated Monique Adriane by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Fernanda Orellana defeated Ashley Barrett by submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:24

