Ahmad Hassanzada, UFC Kansas City fighter, arrested on sexual misconduct against a minor charges

Ahmad Hassanzada (12-3) will not fight this weekend at UFC Kansas City after being arrested on Saturday in Sacramento, California, for alleged sexual misconduct against a minor. Hassanzada was scheduled to face Evan Elder on April 26, but Elder will now face UFC newcomer Gauge Young, the promotion announced on Saturday.

Hassanzada, a 29-year-old fighter from Afghanistan, is being charged with a pair of felonies, including lewd or lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.

Hassanzada earned a UFC contract after earning a third-round submission victory against Dylan Mantello on Dana White’s Contender Series this past September but is no longer under contract with the promotion after the arrest.

