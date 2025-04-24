Zamzam Al Hammadi, Rising Emirate MMA Star, Signs with PFL Mena

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the signing of Zamzam Al Hammadi, a fast-rising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star from the United Arab Emirates.

“I’m happy that I’ve signed with PFL MENA and it’s a pleasure for me to be part of the PFL family,” said Al Hammadi. “I’m happy to represent my country on a global stage like the PFL and Inshallah, God will help me to achieve all my dreams.”

The 17-year-old Al Hammadi is a decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA competitor with championship victories at the IMMAF Youth World Championships and the JJIF World Youth Championships in 2023. She currently has a 2-0 record in amateur MMA.

Al Hammadi comes from a family of martial artists, as her mother, Nada Al Nuaymi, is a judo and jiu-jitsu practitioner, while her sister Ghala is also a decorated grappler and MMA fighter.

“We’re thrilled to bring in one of the fastest rising young stars, not just in the Middle East but also in the world, in Zamzam Al Hammadi,” said Jerome Mazet, General Manager of PFL MENA. “At such a young age, Zamzam already has world championship experience, and we’re excited to have her on the PFL MENA roster. One of the goals of PFL MENA is to be able to showcase homegrown talent, and there’s no better example than Zamzam, who’s going to be a huge inspiration to all the aspiring young talents from the UAE and the Middle East. We cannot wait to see what she can do inside the world-famous PFL SmartCage.”

Al Hammadi is expected to showcase her world-class skills in amateur showcase bouts in the upcoming PFL MENA season. She follows in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia’s Hattan Alsaif, who became the first female from the country to sign with a major MMA promotion in 2024.

