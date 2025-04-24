Mariusz Pudzianowski – “The transition from weightlifting to MMA is a very difficult challenge”

Five-time world’s strongest man and MMA veteran Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-9) will face fellow WSM champion Eddie Hall in one of the most talked about and unique MMA contests of the year, at XTB KSW 105, taking place April 26 at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland.

In this highly insightful Q&A, “Pudzian” opens up to give his thoughts on Hall and the intricacies of preparing for the captivating challenge against the much younger yet relatable rival.

KSW 105 will be headlined by the heated welterweight title rematch between champion Adrian Bartosiński 16-1) and number one contender Andrzej Grzebyk (22-6). Also on the card, Polish boxing great Artur Szpilka (3-1) continues his KSW MMA career, facing off against Dutch K1 legend Errol Zimmerman (1-1).

Fans can watch internationally outside of Poland on live PPV, including 7-day video-on-demand on KSWTV.com.

How did you prepare for your fight against Eddie Hall?

“I have been preparing for that since October. I intended to peacefully work on certain elements that were not working out, so I have trained consistently and systematically in two different gyms. I would spend six days a week on the mat and then get massage and regenerations because my body is ageing. It’s regenerating slower than it used to, so I had to treat it very seriously. That preparation camp was rough. There were some moments when I felt fed up, but this is professional sports and it’s never easy.”

What was your reaction when they offered you the fight against Eddy Hall?

“I figured that this was a good match-up. I know who he is. In 2017, he became the World’s Strongest Man. Fans are surely going to find that fight interesting– two former world champions, two strong guys who used to lift heavy weights will now step into an MMA cage. If this was a weightlifting competition, we would go neck and neck, but we’re about to test each other in a different field. You can expect a great show.”

What does that fight mean to you?

“To me, it’s another challenge and opportunity to test myself to see if I can handle such a young and strong fighter. Many things speak in my favor. I’ve been doing MMA for a lot longer, but I’m not underestimating him. He’s younger and stronger. Let’s see how Eddie can handle himself in MMA.”

You have already faced world class contenders both in Strongmen competitions and in MMA. How would you compare Eddie Hall to them?

“I’m treating Eddie as if he was the world MMA champion. I’m not underestimating him. I have to stay extra careful because within the first two minutes Eddie is going to be very strong and dynamic, just like me 15 years ago. During those first 120 seconds, I was an unstoppable force. Fortunately, I can still count on a lot of my former strength. I believe that even nowadays hardly anyone amongst MMA fighters is as strong as me.”

Is Eddie your most special challenge in the world of MMA so far?

“Eddie is a specific case. I have never faced anyone so strong before. We didn’t have the opportunity to compete in any strongmen competitions. We shall collide in the cage to see which champion will come out victorious: the old and sly Pudzian or maybe the young and hungry wolf? ”

As someone who successfully transitioned from strongmen competitions to MMA, what advice would you give Eddie for the future?

“The transition from weightlifting to MMA is a very difficult challenge. If Eddie decides to continue fighting, he should prepare for a lot of hard work and thousands of liters of sweat spilled on the mat. I know it from my own experience that it’s no easy task.”

What is your approach and your mindset for that fight?

“I want to win. I’ll do anything I can to come out victorious. I am going to enter the cage with my opponent and then my arm just has to go up. There is no other mindset.”

What is your advantage over Eddie in your opinion?

“I’m more likely to win on paper, since I’m more experienced. I’m the so-called old fox. I believe I also surpass Eddie in terms of stamina. We’re similar in height. I weigh 120 kilograms, and Eddie is like 155 or maybe even 160. This is going to work against him.”

What would you like to tell Eddie just before the fight?

“Eddie, you’re in for a lot of hard work. I’m not going to give up easily. You know it well that I fight until the very end. You’re about to see what lack of oxygen means. This is not boxing, this is MMA.”

How would your victory over Hall affect your career in MMA?

“In terms of sports, I’ve already achieved everything that I have ever wanted. As a professional, I feel fulfilled in any possible way. You could say that beating Eddie would be a finishing touch to prove that Mariusz is a full-fledged athlete and he never gives up.”

What are you plans for the future?

“At the moment, I’m not focusing on what is going to happen in the future. I’m concentrating on my fight in Gliwice on April 26th. However, I’m nearing the end of my career, the end of this episode called “sport” and at some point, I will have to start a normal life. I’m certainly going to keep training, but no longer as a professional athlete. We’ll see what happens next.”

