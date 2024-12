Former UFC heavyweight and NFL player Greg Hardy was knocked out on Friday in a boxing match against Alexei Papin at Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia.

Greg Hardy got KO’d AGAIN 😭 pic.twitter.com/lJVrGblRTX — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) December 13, 2024

