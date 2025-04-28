Matchmaker Monday: Ian Machado Garry’s next opponent

With a return to victory, Ian Machado Garry is on the way up.

While he is officially serving as the backup for Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, other options must be explored. And for “The Future,” those options are major ways to the title for him.

Let’s take a look at what could be next for the winner of UFC Kansas City. Will Ian Machado Garry land a big fight?

The big one: Leon Edwards

It is UFC tradition that a new contender must beat a former champion or contender to fight for the title. A proving ground, in a sense. Leon Edwards would serve for just that for Ian Machado Garry. Edwards is the former champion and is now on a two fight losing streak. He will fight down. Look for him to take on the Irishman.

Imagine the scenes, a homecoming for Garry. UFC Dublin, Edwards, who is from the UK, and their home hero. The Irish faithful would eat the fight up and would be a major market for the UFC all while putting Garry in a spot to become the top contender behind Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Rebooking Ian Machado Garry vs. Joaquin Buckley (or Kamaru Usman)

Ian Machado Garry was supposed to fight Joaquin Buckley on last year’s final card. But with Belal Muhammad pulled out against Shavkat Rakhmonov, Garry was pulled to challenge Rakhmonov and Buckley was booked to take Colby Covington out to the pasture.

With Buckley and Garry having a history (Buck vs. Cuck anyone?) closing that chapter would be interesting. But Buckley was recently scheduled to face Kamaru Usman for the main event of UFC Atlanta. Put Garry up against the winner. Buckley has the unfinished business. Usman is the former champion. A win over either puts Garry that much closer to a title shot that he covets.

Chaos: Colby Covington

This fight is of pure chaos. Colby Covington absolutely does not deserve this fight. He is ranked below Ian Machado Garry. But the name of Covington is still well known.

Covington was an interim champion once upon a time. But his washed nature these days would bode well for a statement win for Garry over someone who is a loudmouth and would promote the fight for him. Covington once said Garry had to beg for a fight with him. Now, Covington should be begging Garry for the fight.

