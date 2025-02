UFC 312 Results – Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2

UFC 312 results from Australia

Two UFC titles are on the line on Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. In the UFC 312 main event, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis defends against former champion Sean Strickland.

The two top 185-pounders originally faced each other at UFC 297 in January 2024 where du Plessis would defeat Strickland by way of split decision to capture the belt.

In the co-main event slot, UFC women’s strawweight Zhang Weili defends against Tatiana Suarez.

Yesterday at weigh-ins, officials announced that a preliminary flyweight bout between Hyun Sung Park and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel has been canceled due to Tumendemberel experiencing weight management issues.

UFC 312 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) – retains UFC middleweight title

Zhang Weili defeated Tatiana Suarez via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45) – retains UFC women’s strawweight title

Tallison Teixeira defeated Justin Tafa via TKO – Round 1, 0:35

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Jake Matthews defeated Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Santos defeated Jack Jenkins via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:06

Tom Nolan defeated Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Wang Cong defeated Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksandre Topuria defeated Colby Thicknesse via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Rongzhu defeated Kody Steele via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jonathan Micallef defeated Kevin Jousset via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Quillan Salkilld defeated Anshul Jubli via TKO – Round 1, 0:19

