Justin Watson Sets New BKFC Fastest Knockout Record

Atlanta, GA (Dec. 6, 2024) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) delivered a historic night of knockouts as part of its highly anticipated Georgia debut on Friday night with BKFC 69 at the sold-out Gas South Arena in Atlanta, GA, and broadcast LIVE worldwide on The BKFC App.

Former BKFC World Bantamweight Champion Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson needed just 21 seconds to steamroll the previously undefeated Michael “Papa G” Larrimore in Saturday’s

BKFC 69 main event. The Rock Hill, SC product is now 5-1 and back in the win column after losing his belt to Alberto “El Indio” Blas at BKFC 62 in June.

“I’m back, baby,” Richardson told the jam-packed Gas South Arena. “The belt belongs in South Carolina at Modern Warrior MMA, and it’s going to stay there.” Larrimore, who represents Tampa, FL, is now 2-1 in his BKFC career.

Chicago welterweight contender Derrick “Superman” Findley edged out fan-favorite Atlanta fighter Joe “Hitman 187” Elmore for the split decision victory in their back-and-forth co-main event showdown. Two judges scored the highly competitive fight 48-47 in favor of Findley, while one judge had it 49-46 for Elmore. With the win, the former middleweight boxing contender evened his BKFC record to 2-2, while Elmore’s record fell to 2-4.

“BKFC, y’all are (expletive) dope, man,” Findley told the sold-out Gas South Arena. “This is the #1 combat sports promotion in the world and I’m proud to be a part of it. Let’s go. Thank you to the judges for scoring this fight fairly — I did what I had to do to get the win. I want some of the big fish now — let’s get it!”

Saturday’s action-filled event featured the fastest knockout in BKFC history as China Grove, NC featherweight Justin Watson recorded a two-second, one-punch knockout victory over Cole Ferrell. The record was previously held by Uly Diaz, who scored a three-second knockout over Donelei Benedetto at BKFC-14 in 2020. Watson improved his BKFC record to 1-2 with the jaw-dropping win. The Atlanta product Ferrell, who boasts an 11-1 professional MMA record, is now 1-1 in his BKFC career.

On Saturday’s broadcast, David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC, announced that Mick Terrill will defend his BKFC Heavyweight World Title for the second time against the undefeated “Big” Ben Rothwell in the co-main event of KnuckleMania V on January 25, 2025 in BKFC’s Pennsylvania debut at Philadelphia’s iconic Wells Fargo Center, LIVE globally on DAZN.

Fast-rising Atlanta featherweight Nathan “The Reaper” Rivera cruised to 3-0 in his BKFC career with a one-sided, unanimous decision victory over Justin “The Nightmare” Street. All three judges scored it 50-44 in favor of Rivera, who logged the sole knockdown of the fight. Street, who hails from Dearborn, MI, is now 1-2 under the BKFC banner.

UFC vet Nate “Mayhem” Maness was victorious in his BKFC debut after he stopped Nick “Nicky No Holdz Barz” Burgos via standing finish in the third round of their bantamweight matchup. The Henderson, KY product was ruled the winner via technical knockout with just one second left in the third stanza. Burgos, who hails from Lancaster, PA, is now 0-1.

Another UFC vet, Braxton “The Beautiful Monster” Smith, was also victorious in his BKFC debut, dropping Alex “The Rhino” Davis three times in their heavyweight showdown. The bout was called to a stop 57 seconds into the third round, with the Austin, TX big man Smith taking home the win after picking himself up from the canvas once. Davis, a product of Coal Mountain, WV, sees his BKFC record drop to 1-1.

Martinsville, VA’s “Ruthless” Joe Ray smashed his way to 2-0 in the BKFC’s heavyweight division with a third-round technical knockout over debuting Atlanta fighter Dexter Carthon. Ray sent Carthon to the canvas once in the contest, paving the way for the KO stoppage 68 seconds into the third frame.

Columbus, GA’s Joseph “The Dark Knight” Creer climbed to 3-2 under the BKFC banner with a unanimous decision victory over David Simpson in their light-heavyweight matchup. Two judges scored it 49-45, while one had it 50-44, all in favor of Creer, who’s now won three of his last four fights. Creer notched the sole knockdown of the fight. With the loss, the Smith Center, KS product Simpson’s BKFC record moved to 2-4.

The South African-born Lake Wylie, NC fighter Crystal “The Lovely” Van Wyk returned to the win column and climbed to 2-1 in her BKFC career with her unanimous decision victory over Emma “Eazy E” Murray in women’s strawweight action. All three judges scored it 48-47 in favor of Van Wyk. Murray, who represents Columbus, GA, is now 0-1.

Madcow, GA’s Ace “O’ Spades” Samples logged two knockdowns en route to the first-round knockout over “Savage” Mike Livingston in bantamweight action. Time of the stoppage was 1:08. Samples is now 2-1 with a pair of knockouts in the BKFC Squared Circle. Livingston, who represents St. Louis, MO, is now 0-3 under the BKFC banner.

Columbus, GA’s Daniel “Super” Cooper upped his BKFC record to 2-0 after stopping Louis Brewington in the opening round of their light-heavyweight matchup. The bout was called to a halt with just two seconds remaining in the first round. Both of Cooper’s BKFC victories have come inside the distance. Brewington, who hails from Miami, is now 0-1 following his technical knockout loss.

