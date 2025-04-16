Henry Cejudo and ‘Rampage’ Jackson lead Scottsdale vs. Orange County clash at UFL 6

The United Fight League (UFL) returns next month for a battle with civic bragging rights at stake!

UFL 6 is set for another exciting Team vs. Team showdown following the success of our previous event last year. On Friday, May 2, UFL 6: Scottsdale vs. Orange County goes down inside Westworld Scottsdale Equidome, Arizona, as Olympic gold medalist, Henry Cejudo, looks to defend home turf against MMA legend, ‘Rampage’ Jackson, and his team from Orange County.

Both men will captain their squad of five fighters who will compete in five bouts with the aim of proving they represent the better hotbed of MMA talent!

For the teams to win, they will have to accumulate points over the five bouts and the UFL have designed an innovative and entertaining scoring system that encourages action and rewards fast finishes which keeps fans fully engaged until the very last bell.

Last year, we saw the benefits of this scoring system as the final fight of the night saw Team Vegas come from behind to claim victory over Team Phoenix when Vince Morales earned a third-round win with an outstanding modified Peruvian necktie over Hunter Azure.

The UFL scoring system works as follows:

For 3-round bouts:

– Win in Round 1 = 4 points

– Win in Round 2 = 3 points

– Win in Round 3 = 2 points

– Win by decision = 1 point

For 5-round bouts:

– Win in Round 1 = 6 points

– Win in Round 2 = 5 points

– Win in Round 3 = 4 points

– Win in Round 4 = 3 points

– Win in Round 5 = 2 points

– Win by decision = 1 point

If the Team Scottsdale vs. Team Orange County scores are even after all five bouts, then the amount of cage time it took for each side to achieve their total will be added up. Whichever team got to that number of points in the shortest time will be declared the winner.

This structure ensures every second of every round counts – encouraging finishes, aggressive strategies and game planning at the team level.

“I could not be more excited for the next chapter of UFL,” states UFL founder, Harrison Rogers. “We are building the promotion and 2025 will see more teams, new coaches and big announcements coming including a broadcast deal that will see us available in millions of homes around America. Our next piece of business sees Scottsdale vs. Orange County and I can tell you right now that neither Henry or Rampage want to leave on May 2 as the loser!”

“This is the next evolution of MMA,” says former UFC double champion and Scottsdale franchise owner, Henry Cejudo. “UFL’s scoring forces us as coaches to think differently. It’s not just about the matchup – it’s about timing, style and explosiveness. We’re building rosters that can end fights fast and rack up points. It’s cerebral, it’s fast-paced, and it’s fun as hell for the fans.”

“This is the kind of system that makes every fight explosive,” adds co-owner and coach of the Orange County franchise, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. “You want fighters to go for broke and finish the job and now they’ve got a reason to. The strategy as a coach is wild – I’ve got to think about who’s most likely to get the quick finish, not just win. It brings a whole new level of intensity, and I’m all in.”

In the main event, UFC and Bellator veteran, Kyle Stewart (15-6), competes for the final time in MMA opposite dangerous finisher from Orange County, Randall Wallace (22-10-1), at middleweight and brother of MMA star Tracy Cortez, Reyes Cortez (8-3, 1NC), faces a tough challenge in Ricardo Dias (10-7) as part of a bantamweight feature contest.

United Fight League (UFL) remain the only promotion around who offer all athletes under multi-fight contracts health insurance and shares in the company. With its fighter-first model, franchise team ownership by MMA legends, and now this powerful new scoring format, UFL is leading the charge into a new era of combat sports.

UFL 6 will be streamed live and for free on Rumble with all of the action beginning at 9.30pm ET/6.30pm PT on Friday, May 2.

Current UFL 6 fight card:

Main Card

Main Event

Scottsdale vs. Orange County

Middleweight

Kyle Stewart (15-6) vs. Randall Wallace (22-10-1)

Co-Main Event

Scottsdale vs. Orange County

Lightweight

TBC vs. Jacob Rosales (15-9)

Scottsdale vs. Orange County

Welterweight

Austin Wourms (7-5, 1NC) vs. Geno Morelli (4-0)

Scottsdale vs. Orange County

Bantamweight

Richard Mahan (2-1) vs. Patrick Cornett (2-2)

Scottsdale vs. Orange County

Bantamweight

Reyes Cortez (8-3, 1NC) vs. Ricardo Dias (10-7)

Welterweight

Johan Rodriguez (3-1) vs. Kyle Wright (2-2, 1NC)

Preliminary Card

Flyweight

Kyle Estrada (13-8) vs. João Camilo (9-7)

Catchweight (140lbs)

Amari Sengsavanh (7-0) vs. Giovanny Meza (8-6)

Catchweight (130lbs)

Jared Braun (2-1) vs. Carlos Valadez (2-3)

Featherweight

Paul Marghitas (Pro Debut) vs. Steven Almeida (1-5)

