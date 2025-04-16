Viral sensation, Frederic Vosgröne, meets Lucas Alsina in football stadium battle

VOSGRÖNEMANIA is going to run wild at the biggest European MMA event of the year!

Following his promotional debut which went viral earlier this month, Frederic Vosgröne (4-0), is stepping straight back into action at OKTAGON 72 to take on Argentinian talent, Lucas Alsina (13-5), in a light heavyweight bout. The spectacular show, which goes down on Saturday, June 14, takes place in Eden football stadium – the home of Slavia Prague – on what is guaranteed to be an unmissable night of action.

Vosgröne is one of the best grapplers around having finished third at the 2022 BJJ world championships and that skillset has transferred very effectively to MMA. Since transitioning to his new sport, the German has stopped all of his opponents by submission before the end of round two, including Jorick Montagnac in his OKTAGON MMA debut on April 5. ‘The Neanderthal’ has seen his popularity skyrocket due to his unique fighting style and hasn’t shied away from making light heavyweight champion, Will Fleury, his ultimate target. Vosgröne can take another step forwards towards that goal if he can drown his opponent on the mat once again and make another emphatic statement.

Alsina is no stranger to the organization and an open-air Czech stadium as he faced Karlos Vémola in Štvanice at OKTAGON 45. ‘La Cobra’ has won his last two contests by stoppage and in total, has been victorious in five of his seven most recent matchups. He knows that all of the attention and intrigue will be on Vosgröne but he fully intends on stopping the hype train dead in its tracks and steal the headlines for himself.

Elsewhere on the card, Karlos Vémola and Attila Végh will collide for the final time in their anticipated light heavyweight trilogy bout with the score even at 1-1 and Makhmud Muradov will compete against Patrik Kincl for the interim middleweight belt.

Current OKTAGON 72 card

‘Judgement Day’

Light Heavyweight

Karlos Vémola (37-9) vs. Attila Végh (33-10-2)

Interim Middleweight Title

Makhmud Muradov (28-8, 1NC) vs. Patrik Kincl (28-11, 1NC)

Welterweight

Bojan Veličković (25-12-2) vs. Ronald Paradeiser (21-9)

Light Heavyweight

Frederic Vosgröne (4-0) vs. Lucas Alsina (13-5)