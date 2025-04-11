UFC 314 weigh-in results and video – Volkanovski vs. Lopes

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC 314 pay-per-view event from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. In the main event, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and rising star Diego Lopes will compete for the vacant title at 145-pounds. Former champion Ilia Topuria recently vacated the title to move up and challenge for the lightweight strap.

Early UFC 314 weigh-in video below:

Ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 5pm ET – Watch below:

UFC 314 weigh-in results:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Diego Lopes (145) – for vacant UFC featherweight title

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)

Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Patricio Pitbull (145)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Jean Silva (147* missed weight, 146 on second attempt)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (206)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Sean Woodson (146)

Yan Xiaonan (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (116)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Chase Hooper (156)

Darren Elkins (145) vs. Julian Erosa (146)

Early prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Sumudaerji (126) vs. Mitch Raposo (126)

Tresean Gore (186) vs. Marco Tulio (186)

Nora Cornolle (138** missed weight) vs. Hailey Cowan (136)

**Cornolle missed weight. Her bout with Hailey Cowan proceeds at a catchweight with Cornolle forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty, per UFC.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.