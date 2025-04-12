UFC to host first-ever event in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan: UFC, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company, today announced UFC’s debut event in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday, June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall. An epic main event sees former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4-ranked contender Jamahal Hill take on No. 7-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs. ROUNDTREE JR will go on sale at 10 a.m. AZT on Friday, April 25, via iTicket. Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early at 10 a.m. AZT on Wednesday, April 23, whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain access at 10 a.m. AZT on Thursday, April 24.

The partnership was announced at a signing ceremony with UFC President and CEO Dana White, and Minister of Youth and Sports Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov in Miami ahead of UFC 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES this Saturday.

“Azerbaijan and the city of Baku have an incredible history of hosting massive global sporting events,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “We have so many great athletes from in and around this country that it was a natural next destination for us. I’m excited to have our debut event there on June 21.”

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov emphasized the significance of the event in advancing Azerbaijan’s role in the international sports community while stating, “Hosting UFC in Baku marks another significant milestone in our efforts to develop Azerbaijan as a regional sports leader. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s unwavering support and attention, along with his successful sports policy, Azerbaijan has gained international recognition in the world of sports — and the city of Baku has established itself as a key hub for major global sporting events. This partnership with UFC further strengthens our reputation as a global sports hub, showcasing our commitment to sports development and international cooperation”.

Maqsud Farzullaev, General Director of Baku City Circuit Operations Company, added, “After our successful collaboration with Formula 1, partnering with UFC is an extraordinary next step for Baku. This event will not only highlight the city’s world-class facilities but also elevate Azerbaijan’s prominence on the global sporting stage. We are proud to contribute to the growth of UFC and combat sports in the region, further solidifying Baku as a go-to destination for major international sports.”

Former champion Hill (12-3 1NC, fighting out of Michigan, United States) aims to make a quick return to the Octagon® for his second bout of 2025. The first Dana White’s Contender Series alum to become an undisputed UFC champion, he earned his way to the title with wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute. Hill now plans to make a statement against Rountree Jr. and turn his attention to the championship picture.

Rountree Jr. (14-6 1NC, fighting out of Nevada, United States) competes for the first time since his valiant Fight of the Night effort against Alex Pereira at UFC® 307 last October. A devastating striker with 9 of his 13 wins coming by way of KO, Rountree Jr. has entertained fans with his victories over Chris Daukaus, Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas. He now looks to take Hill’s spot in the top five with another signature performance.

Also featuring on this stacked card will be the highly anticipated return of Kyoji Horiguchi (34-5, fighting out of Florida, United States, by way of Gunma, Japan) as he aims to become the first ever Japanese UFC champion. Standing in his way will be No.10-ranked flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) who is training under former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and also has his eyes on the top of the flyweight division.

Expect fireworks as heavyweights collide with No.5 ranked Curtis Blaydes (18-5, fighting out of Chicago, United States) taking on Dana White’s Contender Series stand out Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) who will be looking to make a statement in his Octagon debut.

Additional bouts on the UFC Azerbaijan card include:

• Ismail Naurdiev (24-7, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) will take on Junyong Park (18-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) in a middleweight match up.

• Hamdy Abdelwahab (6-0, fighting out of New York, United States by way of Cairo, Egypt) takes on Mohammed Usman (10-4, fighting out of Texas, United States) in a heavyweight bout.

• In a bantamweight bout Irina Alekseeva (5-2, fighting out of Chelyabinsk, Russia) faces Klaudia Sygula (6-2, fighting out of Lodz, Poland).

• Daria Zhelezniakova (9-2, fighting out of Paris, France by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia) meets Melissa Mullins (7-1, fighting out of Coventry, England) in a bantamweight bout.

Azerbaijani athletes are rapidly emerging as a formidable presence in UFC, showcasing world-class wrestling, striking and grit. Fighters like Rafael Fiziev have delivered dominant performances against elite opponents, including former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and King Green.

