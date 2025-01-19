Jiri Prochazka stops Jamahal Hill late in chaotic war at UFC 311

Former champion Jiri Prochazka comes out on top at UFC 311

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, January 18, 2025, for UFC 311, going down live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Headlining the event is a lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev (26-1) and no. 10 ranked Renato Moicano (20-5-1), a last-minute replacement for the champion as no. 1 ranked Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) suffered an injury just yesterday, forcing him from the highly anticipated rematch.

Co-headlining the event is a bantamweight title bout between Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) and no. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

Our feature fight of the evening came at 205 lbs between a pair of former UFC light-heavyweight champions in no. 2 ranked Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) and no. 3 ranked Jamahal Hill (12-3).

Prochazka had gone 4-2 since making his promotional debut back in 2020, both losses coming to current champion Alex Pereira, while Hill had gone 5-2 in that same amount of time, his most recent defeat also coming in a title fight against Alex Pereira.

Continue reading to see how our UFC 311 feature fight went down:

Round one between these two was straight chaos, each man had a lot of success in landing heavy punches onto the other, Prochazka dropping Hill with a step in left hand midway through the first.

Prochazka continued to impress in round two, landing good punches from both hands and nearly landing two head kicks, though Hill started to land more as the round went on, hurting Prochazka with a right hand to the body and unloading on him late in the round.

Prochazka ate a few heavy shots in the third and final round; Hill looked slick tonight as always, though was caught and dropped by a nasty right hook in an exchange about two minutes in. After Prochazka landed some good shots from top position Hill returned to his feet where Prochazka dropped him again and finished the fight.

Official Result: Jiri Prochazka def. Jamahal Hill via TKO (punches) at 3:01 of round three

Jiri Prochazka is one of those rare fighters that just thrives on chaotic moments in fights, and this was another prime example of that. Who would you like to see him face next?

