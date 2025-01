Arman Tsarukyan out of UFC 311 main event, full weigh-in results

On Friday, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Arman Tsarukyan was pulled from his UFC 311 main event lightweight championship rematch with Islam Makhachev on Saturday’s pay-per-view due to a back injury.

Renato Moicano, who was slated to face Beneil Dariush on the card will now step up for the main event at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

UFC 311 weigh-in results below:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Renato Moicano (155)

Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135)

Jiri Prochazka (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5)

Prelims (FX/ESPNews/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135.5)

Jailton Almeida (235) vs. Serghei Spivac (233)

Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs. Billy Elekana (200.0)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (156)

Prelims (FX/ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Zachary Reese (185.5) vs. Azamat Bekoev (185.5)

Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135)

Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs. Muin Gafurov

Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Bernardo Sopai (135)

Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs. Clayton Carpenter (125.5)

