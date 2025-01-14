Islam Makhachev: Out the shadows of Khabib

Islam Makhachev seems to perpetually be in the shadows of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The two are very close as fighters. Both come from Dagestan, trained by the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and are UFC lightweight champions. The comparison’s are endless.

But this weekend, Makhachev looks to take another step out of the shadow of his coach, predecessor, and friend. The main event at UFC 311 will feature Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan and give Makhachev another great win, should he win.

Islam Makhachev differentiating from Khabib

Aside from Gleison Tibau and Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev and Khabib have completely different resumes. For one, Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t have a single better win than Makhachev’s two over Alexander Volkanovski. But that doesn’t stop the comparisons.

Makhachev has beat a high-level Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fighter in Charles Oliveira, a much better kingmaking than Khabib’s over Al Iaquinta.

Now Makhachev is facing what could be the best matchup to fight against him, an old foe. Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan has fought once in the past. That fight was a two week notice fight for Tsarukyan. Both fighters have improved leaps and bounds as well.

This level of competition is better than what Khabib had at no fault of Khabib’s. But it was the high-profile win over Conor McGregor really put Khabib in the limelight that’s avoided Makhachev so far.

But that doesn’t change the accomplishments by Makhachev, who has beat a top ranked pound for pound fighter.

UFC 311: The Dagestani show

UFC 311 may be a coronation of another champion from the world of both Dagestan and the students of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Makhachev’s teammate and Khabib’s cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title.

Pair this with Islam Makhachev taking out an old foe will be a celebration for the state of Dagestan. That’s a huge if, however. Both Tsarukyan and Dvalishvili are no pushovers. Dvalishvili is, of course, the bantamweight champion. Tsarukyan is a highly skilled fighter who is completely capable of beating Makhachev.

The ghost of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov will be watching from above, observing the next step in “Father’s Plan.” Khabib will be in the corner coaching it into fruition.

