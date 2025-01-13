Tue. Jan 14th, 2025
CAIR, Khabib Nurmagomedov

CAIR Calls for Transparent Probe of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Removal from Flight for Possible Religious, Racial Profiling

By MyMMANews 1 day ago

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on Frontier airline and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to “swiftly and transparently” investigate possible religious and racial profiling as a cause for the removal of athlete Khabib Nurmagomedov from a flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles following an incident with the airline’s staff.

During the incident, Nurmagomedov says, “It’s not fair,” while calmly maintaining he complied with the flight crew. He tells the flight attendant, “When I was in check-in, they asked me do I know English…and I say yes. Then why you guys do this?”

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

“We call on Frontier and the U.S. Department of Transportation to swiftly and transparently investigate this incident to determine exactly what happened on this flight and why athlete and Muslim advocate Khabib Nurmagomedov was treated this way and whether religious or racial profiling played a role in his treatment.

“Given how often incidents of racial and religious profiling occur on airlines, especially against travelers who are noticeably Muslim, Alaska Airlines should also publicly release the results of its investigation and take appropriate action to address any misconduct or mistakes by its staff.”

He noted that Washington, D.C., based CAIR offers travelers a booklet, “Your Rights as an Airline Passenger,” which states:

“As an airline passenger, you are entitled to courteous, respectful and non-stigmatizing treatment by airline and security personnel. It is illegal for law enforcement officials to perform any stops, searches, detentions, or removals based solely on your race, religion, national origin, sex, or ethnicity.”

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Who does Mackenzie Dern fight next?

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
UFC Vegas 101 Results, UFC Vegas 101

UFC Vegas 101 Results – Dern vs. Ribas 2

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
Shinya Aoki, ONE 172, Eduard Folayang

Shinya Aoki Vs. Eduard Folayang IV Added To ONE 172 In Japan

By MyMMANews 3 days ago
Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson on UFC fighters – “I feel kind of sorry for them”

By MyMMANews 3 days ago
UFC Vegas 101

UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in results – Dern vs. Ribas 2

By MyMMANews 3 days ago
Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne

Ronda Rousey gives birth to second child, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne

By MyMMANews 4 days ago