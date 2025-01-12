Who does Mackenzie Dern fight next?

Mackenzie Dern avenged her first career loss at UFC Vegas 101, bringing in the new year.

Dern snatched up a third round armbar against Amanda Ribas defending her sixth ranked position in the strawweight rankings. Now with two straight wins, it’s time for the 31-year-old to fight up.

Options are scarce and Dern may only have rematches in her future. Let’s look at the top three options for the Black House MMA contender.

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern 2

The most logical pick for Mackenzie Dern’s next fight would be a rematch with Virna Jandiroba. Dern beat Jandiroba back in 2020 via decision. But since then, Jandiroba has been in an absolute tear.

Jandiroba has won four huge fights straight: Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Loopy Godinez and Amanda Lemos. The last win has found Jandiroba ahead of Dern despite the 2020 loss.

The rematch would give Jamdiroba an opportunity to avenge her loss against Dern from 2020 and would give Dern a shot at the third ranked contender in the division.

Another rematch: Xiaonan Yan

Another rematch option for Mackenzie Dern would be Xiaonan Yan, the second ranked strawweight. Yan defeated Dern convincingly in 2022. Yan went on to have the title shot with Weili Zhang, coming up just short.

Yan rebounded with a win over Tabitha Ricci at the end of 2024, however. With Zhang fighting Tatiana Suarez soon, Xiaonan Yan may want to stay busy.

Similar to the Jandiroba matchmaking, it would keep Yan busy and give Dern a shot at the second ranked contender and avenging another loss.

The fun option: Gillian Robertson

In an effort to to have Mackenzie Dern fight someone she’s already fought, Gillian Robertson is the next best bet. Robertson has her 12th ranked position working against her, however.

But the match is fun.

Robertson is on a three fight winning streak and literally holds the Guinness Book of World Records for most submissions in the UFC.

If you want an all-action, all-grappling matchup, this fight is for you.

